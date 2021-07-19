Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Isle of Harris distillery boss praises GlobalScot programme for its help in attracting investors from across the world

By Kelly Wilson
July 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Simon Erlanger, managing director of Isle of Harris Gin. Submitted
The managing director of Isle of Harris Distillery, Simon Erlanger, has highlighted the value of the support it received from  business network GlobalScot as the agency celebrates its 20th year.

The Isle of Harris distillery, famed for its gin served in distinctive, rippled glass bottles, raised £8.3 million in equity and £3.1 million in grants before its doors opened to the public in Tarbert in 2015, with 18 private investors hailing from across Europe, the United States and the Far East

Mr Erlanger believes the support of GlobalScot, which was established to play to the advantages of the Scottish diaspora, played an integral role in the distillery project coming to life.

He said: “We made connections with a variety of people, which led to our single biggest pledge of investment, enabling us to complete the equity element of our funding requirements.

“Without that, I’m not sure this project would be going ahead”

<br />Isle of Harris distillery products

The distillery, which boasts an attractive visitor centre, started life with just 10 people and currently employs almost 40 permanent staff.

Twenty years in existence

GlobalScot, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, aims to connect organisations in Scotland with worldwide business and community leaders who have Scottish ties.

Linda Hanna, Scottish Enterprise interim chief executive, said: “The GlobalScot network is a critical and significant asset for Scotland.

“Over the last 20 years harnessing this network has helped to deliver millions of pounds of investment for Scotland and provide vital knowledge and connections to help Scottish companies enter markets overseas.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also congratulated GlobalScot on its milestone saying: “The 20th anniversary of GlobalScot is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements, but also look ahead at how the network will play a critical role in Scotland’s economic recovery.

“GlobalScots undoubtedly help Scotland punch above its weight when it comes to attracting global investment, and I am looking forward to seeing what they do, now and in the future.”

