Talks to let double-jabbed oil workers bypass Covid isolation

Discussions are ongoing that could avoid swathes of North Sea oil workers having to return home in the event of a Covid-19 breakout.

The UK and Scottish governments are considering exempting greater numbers of fully-vaccinated crew from the requirement to be flown home if they have had contact with a symptomatic case.

Trevor Stapleton – health and safety director at trade body Oil and Gas UK, which has made the case for double-jabbed staff to be allowed to keep working – says a decision is likely to be made next week.

Click here to read the full story on Energy Voice