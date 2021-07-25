North East Now: Launch of new product for owners of Sheer Beauty Salon sees them aim for the top

Looking after clients has always been number one priority for the owners of Sheer Beauty Salon, Olivia Summers and Demi Brown.

The duo, who have owned the award-winning Peterhead-based business for five years, have taken that passion and developed their own cuticle oil.

The oils, which have been assessed and are fully insured, come in three flavours, dark coconut, tropical and banana and can be used on natural nails or after a manicure.

It took over a year of trying different ingredients for the business partners to come up with an oil they were happy with.

Ms Summers, 25, said: “We understand the importance of nail care and what is required to maintain healthy nails.

“We decided to channel this passion and create a product we know will benefit our clients and customers not only in the salon but at home as well.

“This is when we created the idea of Jungle Fever.”

A jungle-themed launch day was held at the Kirk Street salon on Saturday with goodie bags handed out to the first lucky few visitors.

Ms Summers said: “Due to Covid-19 we had to close the salon for quite a while so we used the time productively to brain storm our ideas.

“We had a Christmas range ready to go for Christmas 2020 but as we entered the second lockdown it fell through.

“So we worked extra hard on our next range of Jungle Fever. This time off gave us the time we needed to be able to get everything in place for our launch.

“We bottled, labelled and packaged our oils in between clients.

“Our staff room was turned into our stock and production room as we got everything ready.”

Future cosmetic products in pipeline

Plans are now underway to sell the oils online and hopefully get it stocked by other local beauty salons.

Ms Summers said: “We are going to set up an Etsy shop and we are speaking with other salons about stocking it.

“We have also sent our oils to some famous names within the beauty industry who are trying and reviewing them.

“We couldn’t believe it when we received a message back from leading name in the industry, Alysha Bradley, who owns a very successful coaching business for beauty business owners in Chesterfield.

“We hope to be successful in our new venture and hope to one day expand into other cosmetic products.”

Sheer Salon was named best nail salon in Aberdeenshire in 2019 and a finalists in the Scottish Hair and Beauty awards and the Nails, Brow and Lashes awards.

Ms Summers has shown her support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

She said: “I think the North East Now website is a great addition to the area. It’s a nice bright and welcoming page that gives people access to what goes on in the local area.

“It’s a great way for local businesses to get some recognition.”

