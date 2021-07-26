Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Virtual Latin America mission spices up post-Brexit trade outlook for north-east energy supply chain

By Erikka Askeland
July 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 12:32 pm
Artists perform during a pyrotechnics show in Bogota, Colombia
Artists perform during a pyrotechnics show in Bogota, Colombia

A virtual mission to one of the largest countries in Latin America has strengthened links there to Scotland as a new post-Brexit trade agreement is agreed.

An Aberdeen consultancy business was among a cohort of 16 firms from Scotland who took part in the series of trade events with counterparts in Columbia in an effort to grow partnerships in key Latin American industries including food an drink and renewable energy.

Aberdeen already has links with with the region through the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) which includes the Columbian seaport, Barranquilla. The partnership was formed in 2017 and connects cities considered powerhouses of energy production. Prior to this, Aberdeen  City Council signalled a closer working relationship with the city through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Aberdeen International Associates (AIA), an economic development and international trade consultancy has already benefited from the energy partnership and aims to gain further traction in Colombia through its participation in the International Trade Partnership (ITP) mission.

AIA works across a broad cross section of sectors, including energy, ocean technology, agriculture, education, food and drink, and specialises in the provision of market access services, including the coordination of commercial trade missions and related events.

In a previous return visit: Tatiana Alfaro (ProBarranquilla), Camilo Morales (AIA Latin America) and Neil McIntosh (AIA MD) . Dunnottar Castle.

Neil McIntosh, managing director at AIA, said: “Our main objectives were to increase our Colombian network and to expand inland – particularly around Bogota and Medellin – from the Caribbean coastal region where we have already built strong links from involvement in projects connecting stakeholders from the cities of Barranquilla and Cartagena with international partners, and we’ve been very pleased with progress.

“Our success comes from helping companies achieve their goals, and our experience has taught us that the more businesses put into collaboration and partnerships, the more likely they are to succeed.

“A key focus for us is the energy sector – also the basis for the Aberdeen MOU – and the UK Government’s current push on energy transition creates significant opportunities for both AIA and the Scottish supply chain to support emerging markets like Colombia to diversify their energy matrix.”

Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG, British Ambassador to Colombia.

Colin Martin-Reynolds, the UK’s ambassador to Colombia, said there is a real appetite to see more British – and Scottish – products, companies and business people in Colombia.

He added that governments in both countries are working hard to break down any barriers to trade – including through the introduction of a bilateral free trade agreement signed in May, which is currently making its way through parliament.

He also highlighted the significance of Scotland in the run up to Cop26 in November, which is reflected in one of the key industries for the mission, renewables.

Ambassador Martin-Reynolds said: “In environment we see a massive potential on the business side between the UK and Colombia and I think that Scotland absolutely is a huge part of that as we look at environmental technology, science, and renewable energies. So I’m really hopeful that we will see more business over the coming period.”

Heather Maclaurin, executive assistant, and George McKay, chief executive, Inverclyde Chamber of Commerce, and Diana Peralta, DP Global.

The ITP is a partnership between the Scottish Government and Scottish Chambers of Commerce. Although the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means much of the mission has taken place online, there are plans for in-person visits later this year.

Michael Phillips, executive director of  British Chamber of Commerce Colombia, said: “Colombia is a relatively untapped market for Scottish businesses, with a growing middle class, with developing tastes and likes.

“We believe that Colombia can continue to be a strong ally to the UK, and there is a wealth of opportunity for Scottish business here.”

In this post Brexit environment, it is particularly important for Scotland’s businesses to help themselves, and that is what these trade missions are set up to achieve.”

George McKay, chief executive, Inverclyde Chamber of Commerce

 

The Columbian mission was the first time Inverclyde Chamber of Commerce has led an ITP programme mission, a project that was the brainchild of the chamber’s new chief executive, George McKay. He brought in partner Diana Peralta, of DP Global, to act as the chamber’s international trade arm and set up this and future missions.

Mr McKay said: “The support we have received from our partners in Colombia has been excellent, as has the feedback from delegates. Many are already beginning to reap the benefits, and others are forging ahead with business plans.

“In this post Brexit environment, it is particularly important for Scotland’s businesses to help themselves, and that is what these trade missions are set up to achieve.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett pictured with AIA’s Colombian consultant Camilo Morales and the delegation from Barranquilla at Offshore Europe 2019.

Barney Crockett, Lord Provost of Aberdeen City who is currently president of the WECP, said: “The memorandum of understanding between our two cities has been a great motivator for both Aberdeen and Barranquilla and also a model for others.

“We in Aberdeen take great pride in how strong our links are with Barranquilla and it has helped each of us to brand ourselves as forward-looking cities focused on energy working for transition.”

Open to  all Scottish registered businesses with a turnover below £7 million, Inverclyde Chamber is planning a mission to Italy later this year, and then Miami in March 2021.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce is also running virtual trade missions, including with Sweden and India in September which are also open to non-chamber members.

