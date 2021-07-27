Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Business

Hydrogen fuel specialist hoping to open £2 million refuelling station in Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson
July 27, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 27, 2021, 5:09 pm
Hydrogen fuel specialist, Element 2, is to invest up to ?2 million in opening its first refuelling station in Scotland which will be in Aberdeen.
Hydrogen fuel specialist, Element 2, is to invest up to ?2 million in opening its first refuelling station in Scotland which will be in Aberdeen.

Hydrogen fuel specialist, Element 2, has chosen Aberdeen as its first Scottish location to open a £2 million refuelling station.

The Skipton-based company is seeking a 2-acre site in Bridge of Don which will support four to six pumps capable of dispensing up to three tonnes of hydrogen fuel per day.

Tim Harper, Element 2 chief executive, said the Granite City was “picking up the baton to be a leading energy capital”.

Specialist commercial property company, Future NRG, has been commissioned by Element 2 to identify a suitable site in Bridge of Don to progress the lease agreement and relevant planning approvals.

The company said Bridge of Don was chosen as its located near potential customers based around Aberdeen Airport and commercial transport companies accessing the AWPR bypass and major A90 roads networks.

Renewable hydrogen fueling station.

Former European Space Agency engineer Mr Harper, and fuel cells and hydrogen technology expert Brendan Bilton, has also identified Dundee and Glasgow, as focal points for establishing its Scottish refuelling network.

Tim Harper, Element 2 chief executive

Mr Harper, Element 2 chief executive, said: “This is a major investment and an important first step in establishing Element 2’s credentials in Scotland as a leading hydrogen retailer.

“Aberdeen has long been established as Europe’s oil capital but the city is now picking up the baton to be a leading energy capital and to be at the forefront of energy transition as businesses gradually move towards a zero carbon future.

Aberdeen has long been established as Europe’s oil capital but the city is now picking up the baton to be a leading energy capital and to be at the forefront of energy transition as businesses gradually move towards a zero carbon future.

“We have been impressed by the forward thinking shown by local government leaders and business leaders in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as the city and region makes a monumental shift in how it consumes energy, and so choosing Bridge of Don as the location for our first hydrogen refuelling station was always high on our agenda.”

Site could be underway next year

Element 2 are also in the process of securing office premises in Aberdeen and will recruit and train operators and maintenance engineers to service the hydrogen refuelling systems.

Depending on planning consent, the site could be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

Granite City leading the way with hydrogen

Aberdeen played a role in the early adoption of hydrogen vehicles, opening a bus refuelling station in 2015.

Part of a previous £19m green transport demonstration project, the Kittybrewster centre was the UK’s first.

It has since opened to the public to allow refuelling of hydrogen cars and vans too, with a second opening in Cove in 2017.

The world’s first hydrogen double-deckers were launched in Aberdeen earlier this year.

The group, which is currently backed by high net worth individuals and its management team, has plans to raise further funds. It aims to invest £1 billion over the next 10 years in rolling out a hydrogen refuelling network which will boast 2,000 H2 pumps across the UK, including more than 250 pumps in Scotland over the next six years, which will increase to 300 by 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal