SPONSORED: Achieve your dream home makeover with Buildbase Aberdeen

Planning a home makeover in Aberdeen? Buildbase can help create the perfect space to suit your lifestyle… and budget.

In any home, the kitchen and bathroom should be places in which you can relax and pass the time in pleasure; whether you’re entertaining friends and family, indulging in some “me time” or simply enjoying your own company in a comfortable and familiar space.

But don’t worry if your kitchen and bathroom don’t currently look or feel just as you’d like. Buildbase is on hand to help make your dream home makeover happen, right here in Aberdeen.

Their brand new showroom in Bridge of Don, is a must-visit for those embarking on a home makeover.

A fantastic range of kitchens and bathrooms to suit every budget awaits you at the 3,000 sq ft showroom, bursting with inspiring designs and layouts to transform your home.

Local experts you can trust for your home makeover in Aberdeen

Buildbase’s designers will work with you to create the perfect space to suit your lifestyle and budget.

A free home measuring and 3D design service is on offer, to help you visualise how a proposed layout would look and feel in your home.

Buildbase Aberdeen is the exclusive distributor for Laura Ashley in the North East of Scotland.

Ever imagined pouring a glass of wine for a friend at a marble-topped kitchen island, or cooking a Sunday roast for all the family in a country-style kitchen?

Perhaps you normally prefer to daydream about spending the evening soaking in a roll-top bath, in a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel?

Whatever your vision, the design team at Buildbase will work with you to bring your plans to life.

A one-stop shop

It’s the perfect one-stop shop, with everything you need to create your dream kitchen or bathroom.

There are options to suit all budgets and styles, from contemporary or minimalist, to classic and traditional. When it comes to finishing touches to personalise your design, you’ll be able to choose from a range of accessories like lighting, towel rails, handles and more.

Plus, the quality of room designs and appliances at Buildbase is second to none. Designer Alan McCover says: “We are the exclusive distributor for Laura Ashley in the North East of Scotland.

“Indeed, we’re proud to provide our clients with many of the major premium kitchen appliance brands, as well as a full range of appliances at all price points – from budget to luxury, and everything in between.”

Whether you’re looking for a bespoke family kitchen or an entry level kitchen for a buy-to let, the expert showroom team will help you choose the right brands to fit your budget and needs.

The showroom is open to both the public and trade. Buildbase is a well-established builders merchant in Aberdeen, so alongside kitchens and bathrooms it also sells building materials, timber and landscaping products.

That means while you wander around and consider kitchen or bathroom designs, you might just see something that sparks your imagination when it comes to making over other areas of your home.

Visit the showroom in Bridge of Don to soak up inspiration and get started on your dream home transformation. Current opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm, and Saturday, 8am to noon.

Contact Buildbase on 01224 258200 for more information.

Enter our exclusive competition for the chance to win £500 CASH to spend at Buildbase Aberdeen!

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.