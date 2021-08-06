Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Business

Union Square owner owner hit by tenants avoiding rent obligations across its UK portfolio

By Stan Arnaud and Henry Saker-Clark
August 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Union Square.
Union Square.

The owner of Aberdeen’s Union Square Shopping Centre has said some tenants across its UK portfolio are “openly ignoring their rental obligations when they have the means to pay.”

The comment, from Hammerson’s new chief executive Rita-Rose Gagne, came as the group posted pre-tax losses of £354million for the six months to June.

The FTSE 250-listed property developer and investor also said the value of its portfolio, which includes the Brent Cross Shopping Centre, in London, and the Birmingham Bullring, had decreased by 6.4% to around £5.5billion.

Writing in an update to investors, Ms Gagne said: “While we expect rent collections to improve as trading levels increase, the further extension to the UK Government’s rent moratorium to March 2022 has led to some retail businesses openly ignoring their rental obligations when they have the means to pay.

“By continuing to extend the moratorium and also not addressing the inequity of business rates, the UK Government continues to undermine the attractiveness of the sector and its investment case.

“We do not anticipate granting concessions for future periods and all avenues to collect rents due are being actively pursued.”

Group looking at new ways to fill empty shop spaces

The London-based group has also laid out a new growth strategy which will see it seek more opportunities away from retail.

Ms Gagne said plans could include food halls, events spaces and roof-top theatres to boost trade in the short term. However, she added the firm will repurpose some void retail spaces for alternative uses such as homes, hotels and office space.

Hammerson currently has more than 800,000 sq ft of empty department store space.

Ms Gagne said: “As we emerge from a unique moment in time, I see a pathway to create sustainable value as we transform the business to become more agile and able to anticipate and respond to this change.

“We own flagship destinations around which we can curate and reshape entire neighbourhoods and city centre spaces for generations to come.”

Hammerson’s share price dropped by 1.79% to 35.71p in trading on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]