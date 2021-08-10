Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Work starts on final facilities in £12m Stornoway Harbour development

By Stan Arnaud
August 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
An artist's impression of the new facility.
Work has started on a £2.5million project to build a marine engineering workshop and vessel wash-down area at Stornoway Harbour.

New jobs are expected to be created when the facility, being developed by Stornoway Port Authority (SPA), opens.

The project is the final part of a wider £12m investment in the Newton Basin and Goat Island areas of the harbour by the organisation.

Serving commercial and leisure markets, the workshop will house two covered boat repair bays, one of which will be available on a long-term lease and the other on a short-term basis.

It is being built on land reclaimed to create the 75-berth Newton Marina.

New marine workshop will open next year

The external wash-down area will be suitable for vessels using the marina’s new 100-tonne boat lift. The existing slipway will continue to serve larger vessels unable to use the lift, while a new public slipway will accommodate boats that are too small for it.

The marine engineering building is due to be completed in the second quarter of 2022 and the wash-down facility is expected to open later this year.

SPA awarded the construction contact for the development to Ayrshire-based 3b Construction, with a subcontract package going to Breedon Hebrides.

Goat Island during work to create the Newton Marina.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) approved £3.5m funding for the overall Newton Basin/Goat Island project and Western Isles Council contributed £2.75m, through the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

SPA chief executive, Alex MacLeod, said: “This is a hugely exciting project and one that is central to the port’s vision for the future.

“Partnering with the correct contractors is critical to ensure the successful delivery of the Newton Basin/Goat Island development, so we are delighted to be working alongside 3b Construction and Breedon Hebrides – two vastly experienced businesses with a track record of success.”

Donald Crichton, chairman of Western Isles Council’s sustainable development committee, added: “The council is delighted to see the final part of the Newton Basin and Goat Island areas being concluded.

Particularly pleasing is the way in which partners and stakeholders have worked together to support the £12m developments, improve the area, support creation of new jobs and offer state-of-the-art facilities for the marine industry.”

As part of a 20-year masterplan, SPA is planning to develop a new deep water terminal at Stornoway, which it has said will create more than 200 jobs.

