William Wilson cleans up in Thurso with new bathroom showroom

A 121-year old plumbers merchant has invested more than £150,000 to open a new bathroom showroom in Thurso.

William Wilson, which was established in 1900, aims to enhance the level of service it can deliver to customers throughout Caithness and Sutherland.

The new unit is the 17th customer-facing showroom in the Aberdeen-based company’s portfolio, which spreads from Ayr to Orkney. The business employs around 200 people and also operates a 21-strong network of trade depots and a specialist heating merchant, Northern Heating in Aberdeen.

The company, one of Scotland’s largest suppliers of plumbing, heating and bathroom products, said it had plans to invest in a showroom in Thurso prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic and lockdown but the decision has proved canny as demand for home renovation, maintenance and improvement (RMI) has grown in recent months.

David Reid, the company’s marketing manager, said: “We find a bathroom showroom attached to a plumbers merchant branch is a business model that works well for us. The Thurso showroom was an organic growth project initially, however it is true to say the strength of the RMI market place at the moment is helping us.”

Steven Hay, the company’s area manager, said: “This superb addition to our Thurso branch will give consumers the opportunity to view products and with the help of our knowledgeable sales team, obtain inspirational ideas for their bathroom prior to installation.

“The showroom is also an asset for our trade customers, giving them a showroom destination to send their customers to which will help them make their bathroom choices.”

Lorraine Bend, bathroom showroom development manager, added: “We’ve developed an attractive and inspiring more than 100 square metre bathroom showroom at Thurso.

“It’ll be a centre of excellence for bathroom showroom products with the latest trends in bathrooms from all over Europe on display.”

Aberdeen-based William Wilson became part of DIY giant Wolseley UK when it was sold by private equity owners 3i in an £81m deal in 2005. In January, Wolseley UK was acquired from Ferguson by private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for £308m.