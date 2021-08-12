Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business

William Wilson cleans up in Thurso with new bathroom showroom

By Erikka Askeland
August 12, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 2:30 pm
Steven Hay, area manager for plumbers merchant William Wilson in new Thurso showroom
A 121-year old plumbers merchant has invested more than £150,000 to open a new bathroom showroom in Thurso.

William Wilson, which was established in 1900, aims to enhance the level of service it can deliver to customers throughout Caithness and Sutherland.

The new unit is the 17th customer-facing showroom in the Aberdeen-based company’s portfolio, which spreads from Ayr to Orkney. The business employs around 200 people and also operates a 21-strong network of trade depots and a specialist heating merchant, Northern Heating in Aberdeen.

The company, one of Scotland’s largest suppliers of plumbing, heating and bathroom products, said it had plans to invest in a showroom in Thurso prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic and lockdown but the decision has proved canny as demand for home renovation, maintenance and improvement (RMI) has grown in recent months.

William Wilson has invested more than £150,000.00 in a new bathroom showroom in Thurso.

David Reid, the company’s marketing manager, said: “We find a bathroom showroom attached to a plumbers merchant branch is a business model that works well for us. The  Thurso showroom was an organic growth project initially, however it is true to say the strength of the RMI market place at the moment is helping us.”

Steven Hay, the company’s area manager,  said: “This superb addition to our Thurso branch will give consumers the opportunity to view products and with the help of our knowledgeable sales team, obtain inspirational ideas for their bathroom prior to installation.

“The showroom is also an asset for our trade customers, giving them a showroom destination to send their customers to which will help them make their bathroom choices.”

Lorraine Bend, bathroom showroom development manager, added: “We’ve developed an attractive and inspiring more than 100 square metre bathroom showroom at Thurso.

“It’ll be a centre of excellence for bathroom showroom products with the latest trends in bathrooms from all over Europe on display.”

Aberdeen-based William Wilson became part of DIY giant Wolseley UK when it was sold by private equity owners 3i in an £81m deal in 2005. In January, Wolseley UK was acquired from Ferguson by private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for £308m.

