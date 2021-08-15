Small Business Focus: How poker-playing accountant Robert Davidson took a gamble on Sllick

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Robert Davidson, co-founder of Aberdeen and Glasgow-based accountancy business, Sllick

How and why did you start in business?

We started Sllick at the end of 2019 because myself and business partner, Nicole Christie, were frustrated with how things ‘have always been done’ in the accountancy world. We knew there was better technology out there to help business owners become more efficient and save money, but more importantly it would make their lives easier by having access at their fingertips and systems which communicated seamlessly with each other.

How did you get to where you are today?

I completed my accountancy degree in 2003, did a couple of different office roles and then fell in love with poker and took the leap to play professionally for four years for a living. I had a great time and met some amazing people, although I craved a bit more of a ‘normal’ lifestyle and decided to go back to what I’ve always known and started as an accounts assistant with a mid-tier firm in Glasgow. I progressed through different accountancy practices (small, medium and large) to many different managerial and senior roles, gaining my ACCA qualification in 2014. Having worked in cloud accounting back as early as 2013, it fascinated me and I knew it was the future of accounting. Since then I have been dedicated to learn as much as I can about it and how it can change businesses for the better.

Who helped you?

I think the most help I’ve received has been from business owners over the years. Working for different size accounting practices gave me experience of working with the smallest sole-trade joiner to the biggest companies and everything in between. This experience has really helped me understand hundreds of different ways of working and approaches to business. It provided an insight into how different business owners and senior decision makers think and has really helped me in developing services and different approaches to help most businesses today. We’re also members of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and have found their legal hub an excellent resource. We also regularly attend their networking events across the UK. It’s an incredible service that allows us to meet business owners across the country. It’s one of those positive outcomes of the pandemic that just make life and business easier – no need to worry about driving, preparing marketing materials or wearing trousers!

What has been your biggest mistake?

Not starting our business sooner. I believe if we had started the business sooner, we would have helped a lot of people and given them a much more robust service than they had received previously. Secondly, we’d be more established.

What was your greatest achievement?

I am extremely proud to have gained my ACCA qualification and that Sllick is also recognised as an ACCA approved practice, showcasing the same high standards and service. I also have a few related to poker. I qualified and played in one of the world’s biggest tournaments in the European Poker tour which included €5,300 entry, five nights at the Hilton in Dortmund and €1,000 spending money. I also cashed in the event for €8,300 to top off a great week.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I would change lots. I would give bigger pay-rises to all NHS staff, abolish TV licence fees, and broadband should be free to all. I would change the school curriculum to teach young people about diversity, mental health, social media, communication, entrepreneurship, business, taxes, pensions, savings, and many more skills that young people need when they are older.

What do you still hope to achieve?

One thing I am passionate about is helping people from poorer backgrounds get a more equal change in life. My dad died when I was 13 and I grew up with my mum and two sisters and times were tough. At some points, I had to pawn DVDs so that we could buy the basic food provisions. I bought the DVDs back and keep them as a memento of those times. I often feel like things are so much harder for families who have money worries and don’t get the same help or advice as others and I want to make a difference to people who have come from a similar background as myself.

What do you do to relax?

I love football, music and going to the gym, any of these depending on my mood. I also have a rescue dog called Mia who I love taking for walks and taking to the beach. I find this really relaxes me and gives me time to think.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on the TV?

I’m currently catching up on the Blacklist and I love shows like Game of Thrones and The Witcher. Something where it takes you to a completely different world and you can just get lost.

What do you waste your money on?

I don’t tend to waste money. I’m always told that I need to spend more money on myself but I just feel that I don’t need very much so I tend to not buy many things I don’t need, well, except holidays. I do love a good holiday and taking a proper break away in a different city and completely switching off.

How would your friends describe you?

Honest, friendly, approachable and easy-going.

What would your enemies say about you?

My enemies don’t say anything, they’re locked in the basement.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Back to my not really wasting money, I drive a Vauxhall Insignia which I’ve had for around four years and it treats me ok. I think I would love an electric car next like a Tesla.

