Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Business

Azets targets retired accountants as part of workforce transformation

By Erikka Askeland
August 16, 2021, 6:00 am
To go with story by Kelly Wilson. Accountancy firm Azets to recruit 10 graduates and school leavers who will be based in its Aberdeen office. Picture shows; Peter Gallanagh, chief executive for Scotland and the north. Unknown. Supplied by PR Agency Date; Unknown; 9be4e85a-dc82-4841-b95d-61c620bf3247
An initiative to lure retired accounts back to work with the promise of a range of flexible working options is set to be launched by accountancy firm Azets as it seeks to recruit 250 staff in Scotland in the next five years.

Recruitment in the accountancy sector is facing challenges related to skills shortages. A recent report from KPMG found that 74% of accountancy and finance businesses  are feeling the strain from a lack of skilled workers.

Azets, which specialises in providing services to owner- managed SME businesses, believes its policy of allowing staff to pursue a fully flexible work/life balance is key to attracting retirees or early leavers considering a return to work.

Work from anywhere

The firm has expanded its range of flexible contracts. Roles available can be either full or part-time and aimed at those who might be attracted by the opportunity to ‘work from anywhere’.

To support the recruitment drive Azets is making a multimillion-pound investment in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment which will provide staff with the infrastructure and systems to support the workplace transformation.  Staff will be able to consider options for working term-time only hours and shorter working weeks.

Valuable workers

The business estimates that around 10% of vacancies could be filled by professionals returning to the profession in the coming years.

Peter Gallanagh, Azets’ chief executive for Scotland and the North said: “There is a large pool of retirees or early leavers who often miss work after retiring and might now consider returning to the profession, particularly given the range of flexible working arrangements now available.

“Early retirees have extensive experience, are often strong leaders and have good management skills.  As such they have much to offer the profession and we are hopeful that our campaign might provide the encouragement many might need to join our fast-growing business.”

