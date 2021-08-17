Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Business

Andrea Grochowski: Building a world-leading clean energy island in the northern-most region of Scotland

By Andrea Grochowski
August 17, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 17, 2021, 5:09 pm
Andrea Grochowski is the Future Energy Communications Officer for Shetland Islands Council and the Orion Clean Energy Project
As Cop26 draws closer and closer, Scotland has the opportunity to show its strengths in renewable energy technologies and climate change initiatives.

Though closer to the Faroe Islands than to Edinburgh, the Shetland Islands and the Orion (opportunity, renewables, integration, offshore networks) Clean Energy Project could have an important role in helping decarbonise Scotland.

In the 1970s, Shetland experienced an economic boom that came alongside the discovery of oil in the North Sea. Today, a significant part of the Shetland’s economy remains reliant upon the existing oil and gas industry. It is now clear that existing and future oil and gas extraction must be decarbonised to reach and surpass national net zero goals and enable transition away from the general reliance on hydrocarbons.

Shetland is known for its vast renewable tidal, offshore wind and onshore wind resources.

Artist impression of Viking Wind farm, Shetland.

The Viking Energy wind farm, which is currently under construction on mainland Shetland with 103 turbines, is projected to be the UK’s most productive onshore windfarm. When commissioned in 2025 it will be capable of renewably generating all local energy needed for electricity in Shetland; however, that only accounts for only a 13% of the current energy mix.

Plans are in development to transition more domestic and business energy consumption to green electricity, but ensuring affordability is another challenge to overcome, making the “Shetland Tariff” a key ambition for the islands.

Shetland has needed to import the fossil fuels necessary for daily life and economic prosperity, despite vast crude oil and raw gas exports from the Shetland terminals, but Shetland is now investigating if all fuel production could be located on the islands to create energy security and self-sustainability from clean energy sources. Hydrogen production options are being explored to use the islands’ natural resources to produce green hydrogen and transition marine fleets to alternative fuels.

While a new electrical power interconnector is under construction to link the isles to mainland Scotland, its capacity will not meet the anticipated volumes of renewable energy that could be generated on and around Shetland.

Orion’s green H2 vision for Shetland.

Hydrogen production in Shetland could create a new economic market for local hydrogen use as well as exporting nationally and internationally through the existing connections to the UK mainland and Europe. This new industry in Shetland would utilise the longstanding local energy knowledge and skills of the current workforce as well as create new jobs for a just transition away from oil and gas to clean energy.

The maritime industries in Shetland contribute around 1/3 of the region’s economy. The Shetland fishing sector lands nearly 25% of Scotland’s fish and around 20% of UK fish making this industry a key asset for the local and national economy. However, maritime transport and fishing account for 20% of Shetland’s emission making it a key sector to decarbonise.

Orion supports Back the Scottish Cluster to see Shetland and Scotland become leaders in decarbonising hard-to-transition industries that help Shetland and Scotland prosper.

