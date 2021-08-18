Views sought on proposals for a high-voltage direct current converter station at Peterhead

Power network firm SSEN Transmission has announced it will enter into consultation with local stakeholders over proposals to build a new high-voltage direct current converter station near Peterhead.

The proposed converter station, located adjacent to the existing Peterhead Power Station, a 275kV substation and the 400kV substation currently under construction, will form a key part of the “sub-sea superhighway” Eastern HVDC Link project.

The Eastern Link plans will see hundreds of miles of electric cables laid from Peterhead and Torness in Scotland to Selby and Hawthorn Point in England, to boost the UK’s capacity for renewable energy.

Covering more than 270miles, the link will have a 4 gigawatt (GW) combined capacity for green electricity, enough to provide power for 4.5 million homes.

SSEN Transmission operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Steven Miller, project manager, said: “As a responsible developer, we are committed to working with the community and wider stakeholders as we continue to develop our proposals.

“Stakeholder feedback has already been instrumental in developing our proposals so far and we would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more about our plans to come along to one of the virtual consultation sessions.”

Crucial role in net zero emissions bid

The development has been described as a critical step in SSEN Transmission’s commitment to deliver a net zero emission energy network.

Developers SSE, National Grid and Scottish Power previously stated the Eastern Link will support hundreds of green jobs during construction and operation, and make the region the “power house of Europe”.

The virtual consultation exhibitions are part of a four week-long process and have been designed to be fully interactive, allowing for presentation of key project information and plans.

They will be available to view throughout the period and in addition to this, there will be live chat sessions which provide an opportunity to engage directly with the project team via instant message chat.

The events take place on August 26 from 1pm-3pm and 5pm-7pm.