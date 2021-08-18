Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business

AMTE takes part in £10m project to supercharge electric BMWs

By Erikka Askeland
August 18, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 5:45 pm
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. AMTE are launching a series of next generation products based on new chemistries and cell structures that are designed to solve key problems in power delivery, energy performance, and safety. Picture shows; AMPTE Power anode. Thurso. Supplied by AMTE Power Date; 31/03/2016; b4d68285-e961-4448-a18a-6136c984d6a5
Thurso-based battery maker AMTE Power is taking part in a £9.7 million research project to boost charging speeds of electric and hydrogen-powered BMWs.

The company, which specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells, is part of a new UK government-funded project to develop ultra-fast charging systems for electric and fuel cell vehicles along with partners including car maker BMW and energy giant BP.

AMTE Power factory in Thurso

The project is being led by Birmingham-based Sprint Power, which specialises in electrified propulsion systems, power electronics and battery systems. The so-called Celeritas project is one of four that have been allocated almost £92m through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) in an effort to tackle “range anxiety” and find solutions to decarbonise commercial and heavy-duty transport.

Sprint Power will design and develop an 800V battery platform for high performance and mass market battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell hybrid electric vehicles (FCHEVs).

Targeting BMW’s future battery specifications and requirements, the battery platform will include a range of technologies including rapid charging cell technology being developed by AMT, alongside BP’s thermal management and next generation EV fluid technology.

The ability for consumers to charge their cars in such a short time is seen as key to  encouraging more consumers to make the switch to EVs. Current best-in-class charging  take approximately 22 minutes for a 10%-80% charge for a 280-mile range. The Celeritas project is aiming for its BEV platform to deliver an 80% charge in just twelve minutes.

The announcement follows on from AMTE being selected as the lead supplier in a separate three-year project called Ultra, which was also part funded
by APC.

Kevin Brundish, chief executive, AMTE Power

Kevin Brundish, chief executive of AMTE , said: “We are looking forward to being confirmed as a partner in this project and to collaborating closely alongside these market leading companies in our sector.

“AMTE is focussed on bringing high power cells to the market which are different and complementary to traditional energy cells, and provide an opportunity to optimise fast charging, fast discharge (acceleration) and ultimately vehicle range.

“This is a prestigious project to be involved with and would contribute to ensuring we meet our targets for grant income.”

Shares in AMPT closed 5.2% higher to 210.5p.

