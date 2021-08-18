AMTE takes part in £10m project to supercharge electric BMWs

Thurso-based battery maker AMTE Power is taking part in a £9.7 million research project to boost charging speeds of electric and hydrogen-powered BMWs.

The company, which specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells, is part of a new UK government-funded project to develop ultra-fast charging systems for electric and fuel cell vehicles along with partners including car maker BMW and energy giant BP.

The project is being led by Birmingham-based Sprint Power, which specialises in electrified propulsion systems, power electronics and battery systems. The so-called Celeritas project is one of four that have been allocated almost £92m through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) in an effort to tackle “range anxiety” and find solutions to decarbonise commercial and heavy-duty transport.

Sprint Power will design and develop an 800V battery platform for high performance and mass market battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell hybrid electric vehicles (FCHEVs).

Targeting BMW’s future battery specifications and requirements, the battery platform will include a range of technologies including rapid charging cell technology being developed by AMT, alongside BP’s thermal management and next generation EV fluid technology.

The ability for consumers to charge their cars in such a short time is seen as key to encouraging more consumers to make the switch to EVs. Current best-in-class charging take approximately 22 minutes for a 10%-80% charge for a 280-mile range. The Celeritas project is aiming for its BEV platform to deliver an 80% charge in just twelve minutes.

The announcement follows on from AMTE being selected as the lead supplier in a separate three-year project called Ultra, which was also part funded

by APC.

Kevin Brundish, chief executive of AMTE , said: “We are looking forward to being confirmed as a partner in this project and to collaborating closely alongside these market leading companies in our sector.

“AMTE is focussed on bringing high power cells to the market which are different and complementary to traditional energy cells, and provide an opportunity to optimise fast charging, fast discharge (acceleration) and ultimately vehicle range.

“This is a prestigious project to be involved with and would contribute to ensuring we meet our targets for grant income.”

Shares in AMPT closed 5.2% higher to 210.5p.