New Menzies depot to power electric vehicles in Elgin

Logistics firm Menzies Distribution has opened a new depot in Elgin which offers electric vehicle charging points to the public.

The 10,375 square foot building, sitting on a one-acre site, will service around 2,000 parcels, pallets and full loads daily for business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers.

The London-based company said the facility will provide additional local employment.

Electric vehicle expansion

The new centre is powered by renewable energy sources. To support the continuing expansion of Menzies’ electric vehicle fleet across Scotland and the adoption of electric vehicles more widely, the site has a number of electric vehicle charging points accessible to all.

Stephen Mooney, parcels operations director, at Menzies, said: “We are committed to delivering fantastic service, being the partner of choice for our customers and ensuring environmental sustainability across our operations.

“This latest investment is not only bringing new jobs to Elgin but will also support the growth and momentum we are seeing across the sectors we serve from news, retail and e-commerce, to packaging, healthcare, field engineering and food.

“As the pre-eminent Northern Highlands & Islands, Grampian, and Argyll logistics provider, I’m particularly pleased that we will be able to make our electric vehicle charging points widely available and play a role in developing the charging ecosystem.

“Menzies has ambitious plans for the future and we are committed to growing our network in the Northern Highlands & Islands.”

Menzies welcomed just transition minister and local MSP Richard Lochhead, to formally open the facility.

He said: “Menzies is a company that has demonstrated its commitment to Moray and the wider region, so I was delighted to officially open their new distribution centre in Elgin.

“This is a facility that’s designed for the future, powered by green energy sources, and supporting the expansion of Menzies’ fleet of electric vehicles.

“More and more local businesses are stepping up and looking at how they can do business in a more responsible way and here Menzies is showing real leadership in moving to a more sustainable model and supporting our communities to do likewise.”

In June, Menzies announced the acquisition of Bathgate-based JBT Distribution (JBT), which has sites in Aberdeen, Inverness, East Kilbride, Lerwick and Kirkwall.

In September 2018, private equity firm Endless acquired Menzies Distribution as part of its separation from Edinburgh-based John Menzies.