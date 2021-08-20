Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business

Low carbon M&A activity strong in the first half of 2021

By Erikka Askeland
August 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Clean energy sources are increasingly in demand by investors
There were 140 global M&A deals worth more than $50million (£36.6m) in the low carbon energy sector in the first half of the year as the investments became “increasingly attractive”.

According to the report by Deloitte, 11 of the deals were based in the UK which was the fourth largest market for such deals.

By sector, solar and wind were the most predominant investor target, accounting for two thirds of all transactions.

The United States delivered the highest number of deals in H1 2021 (22), followed by China who delivered 19.  These were followed by Spain (16), the UK (11) and India (10).  In contrast, South America was the least active region with only five transactions – less than 4% of global activity.

Low carbon M&A has found appeal among companies or energy suppliers who are moving to cleaner fuels and production by acquiring solar, wind and other energy technologies.

Core investment strategy

Shaun Reynolds, oil & gas transaction services partner at Deloitte, said that demand for deals in the sector had remained “steady” despite the pandemic and that he expected deal flow to pick up pace further in coming months, driven by “enabling” technologies such as electric vehicle charging.

Shaun Reynolds, Deloitte.

“Low carbon technology is becoming increasingly attractive as a core investment strategy as both governments and corporates set ambitious targets towards net zero,” he said.

“Regardless of the impact of Covid-19, low carbon M&A transaction volumes have remained steady.

“There was a pick-up in deals in the second half of 2020, showing that investors took a long-term view of the importance of the energy transition.

“I expect to see further investment in enabling technologies such as EV charging, battery storage and energy technology that will keep low carbon deal volumes on the up.”

Risk/opportunity

Investors looking to burnish their green credentials through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies were also deal drivers – although this is also pushing up pricing.

James Hilburn, ESG M&A leader at Deloitte, added: “Not only is ESG influencing business strategies and decision-making, but it is also measurably increasing asset values.

“This activity presents both substantial risks and opportunities that can become a source of competitive advantage in the world of M&A.”

