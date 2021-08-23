North east accountancy firm adds new director to management mix

A north east accountancy firm with four offices across the area has appointed a new director as the business positions itself for further growth across the region.

SBP Accountants & Business Advisers, which is headquartered in Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road, has promoted senior manager Phil Bellringer to be head of its Peterhead office following a restructuring.

Mr Bellringer has been fast tracked through the business. He initially joined as a client manager in 2018, before being promoted to senior manager last year.

Specialising in owner-managed businesses, the new director will still look after his current client base whilst overseeing work delivered by the Peterhead team of eleven staff.

SBP managing partner, John Hannah, said: “Phil was already a key member of the SBP team and had previously looked after an extensive and varied client base in our Aberdeen office but has worked in the Peterhead office for the past 12 months.

“His appointment to director will see him becoming a lot more involved in helping the business to achieve our ambitions for the future through continued growth with a focus on quality.

“The appointment is in line with our internal team structure which has been hugely beneficial in further improving efficiencies and quality within the business, allowing us more time to offer our 4,000-plus clients added expertise where they need it, whether that’s within their business or personal finances, or taking an overview of their goals and supporting them to achieve them through a planned approach.”

Mr Bellringer added: “I have a good working relationship with John and the team, and I’ve been given some great career progression opportunities since I joined SBP.

“My focus in the director position is bringing some additional stability to the Peterhead office to ensure that our clients continue to benefit from a quality service which is value for money.

“We’ve finalised a restructure in the Peterhead office and we have an even stronger team in place now to support our clients and meet goals.”

The firm, which also has offices in Fraserburgh and Banff, currently has 37 employees and five partners and a further two staff members are set to be hired in Peterhead this year.

SBP works with a number of north-east businesses, ranging from sole traders to corporate businesses and offers a variety of services, including personal and business tax, as well as covering everything including bookkeeping, VAT and payroll.