Ambitious law firm Esson & Aberdein recruits new COO from rival

Fast growing law firm Esson & Aberdein has recruited Joseph Bowie as its new chief operating officer.

The move sees Mr Bowie join his “former mentor”, Rob Aberdein, who set up the professional services group behind the new law firm in 2020.

Mr Bowie, who was most recently lender services director at Aberdein Considine, previously worked with Mr Aberdein to set up that firm’s debt and asset recovery service.

Mr Aberdein left Aberdein Considine – co-founded in 1981 by his father, Harvey – about four years ago.

Earlier this year Mr Aberdein and lawyer Joni Esson set up Esson & Aberdein as a north east-based legal brand. It is part of Moray Group, a professional services firm which has set out its ambitions for growth, both organically and by buying out other companies. Its first acquisition was Glasgow-based lender services specialist, Alston Law, followed by the takeover of estate agency firm, Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh.

Moray Group says it has a financial target of achieving a turnover of £10m by the end of 2022.

Seeking buyouts with “untapped potential”

With offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and North Berwick, the firm plans to continue its acquisition spree, targeting “well-established legal firms with untapped potential”, the company said. It will also “bolt on” services including financial services and property letting.

Along with the new recruit, Esson & Aberdein has confirmed it recently outgrew its offices in Aberdeen’s West End and has relocated to the third floor of the Charter Building in Rubislaw.

Mr Bowie, a former pupil of Turriff Academy, is a married dad-of-two young daughters and lives with wife Natasha in Inverurie.

Mr Aberdein said: “We worked closely for more than six years, so having Joe back on the team at such a critical time is brilliant. I know he will be as passionate as Joni and I are about changing and improving legal services in Aberdeen.”

Ms Esson, who is managing director of the law firm, said: “Joe is a well-known figure in Aberdeen’s legal circles and he is an outstanding professional with an incredibly sharp business mind. His appointment gives our entire team confidence that we are going places – and fast.

“His ideas, talent and energy will turbo-charge what we are doing and help us deliver on our very clear ambition, to provide better and more accessible legal services to the people of Aberdeen.”

Mr Bowie said the new job was an “amazing opportunity”.

“We know there are longer-established and better-known names operating in Aberdeen and the north-east. So, we need to assemble the best team possible and we are already well on the way with that,” he said.

Showing integrity

He added that growth for Esson & Aberdein would be initially focused in the the granite city, but that it will eventually aim to “offer pan-UK legal solutions”.

“Then we need to build our reputation and earn the trust and respect of the marketplace. That is all about winning hearts and minds and showing integrity,” he said.

“I completely buy in to the values and strategy that Joni and Rob have set out – especially making a meaningful difference in the community – and I believe they will help the business grow very quickly as clients also buy in to a better kind of law firm.

“Our immediate focus is growth across Aberdeen, but as we develop multiple services we will be looking across Scotland and the UK. We definitely want to offer pan-UK legal solutions.”