Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Business

Springfield Properties takes first step in plan to introduce all-electric vehicle fleet

By Stan Arnaud
August 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Springfield Properties chief executive, Innes Smith, with the company's first electric van.
Housebuilder Springfield Properties has taken the first step in a plan to phase diesel vehicles out of its fleet with the introduction of its first electric van, in Elgin.

It will be used by staff at the Moray-based group’s kit factory in the town.

The company is also planning to install temporary mobile charging points at its building sites around Scotland as part of a wider strategy to reduce its carbon footprint.

It has estimated it will achieve a Co2 saving of 5.2tonnes per vehicle by introducing a fully-electric fleet.

A structured replacement programme is planned, which the firm says will allow it to keep pace with evolving technology.

Springfield chief executive, Innes Smith, said: “We are excited to have welcomed the first electric van into Springfield Properties’ fleet.

“This is the first step towards implementing all-electric vehicles across the business as we continue our journey on improving our sustainability.”

Firm introducing zero-emission company cars

Mr Smith continued: “In a further policy change we are also set to introduce zero-emission electric company cars to staff.

“Previously we only offered car allowances; it’s a move that has been received very positively among colleagues. It demonstrates Springfield’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

“There is no denying, businesses of all sizes and across every sector still have a way to go to reach the 2045 targets, but these are the types of positive changes and initiatives that will help us get there.”

Springfield said it had recently installed a bank of new electric charging stations at its offices in Elgin and Larbert, near Falkirk.

It has also set up a dual charging station at its Elgin kit factory.

In July, the AIM-listed group, said it expected its sales to pass the £200million mark for the first time when it publishes its annual results for the year to the end of May.

