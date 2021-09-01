Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Business

Scotgold shares spike as it cashes in on production for the first time in August

By Erikka Askeland
September 1, 2021, 8:35 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 8:41 am
Cononish gold mine in Argyll
Cononish gold mine in Argyll

Scottish listed miner Scotgold Resources said it has produced profitable gold for the first time in August as it announced a “significant improvement” in production at its mine at Cononish on the edge of Loch Lomond national park.

Shares rose 7.5% in early trading on release of the update to the markets.

The company said  the mine near Tyndrum had produced 50 tonnes of concentrate, which equates to less than 450oz of contained gold and 1,900oz of silver.

High grade vein

The firm said the significant improvement in production was realised through  “continued exploitation of high-grade area of vein and improvement in processing plant efficiencies”.

Scotgold Resources’ gold mine at Cononish.

The firm also said it now plans to recruit additional mining and processing plant operatives, as well as purchasing and warehouse staff.

The update marks a return to form after it warned output in its first year of production from Cononish would be “materially” below previous guidance. The announcement in late April saw Scotgold’s market value plunged nearly 30%.

The company said it plans to announce “upward adjustment” of a mine plan which is currently being assessed.

Scotgold Resources chief executive Phil Day.

Phil Day, chief executive, said the the company was on track to become a “consistent and stable producer”.

Upward adjustment

He said: “I am delighted to report a significant improvement in our overall mining and production activities during August.

“Furthermore, this is indicative of an overall upturn in our production profile for the remaining months of 2021 and the board and management are now assessing an upward adjustment to the mine and production plan reported in Q2 2021.

“The progress made at Cononish has been driven by the commitment and skill of the Scotgold operational and support teams and I am grateful to the entire workforce for their dedication and efforts.

“I look forward to providing further updates in the coming weeks and months as we look to build on this momentum, drive further advances, and ramp up operations to the next stage.”

The update said that mining activity at Cononish had “continued uninterrupted” during August and had remained “focussed on the high-grade area of the vein and necessary development to access future reserves”.

It said it was “very pleased” with the results of an adaptation to its mining approach involving “vertical extraction” . Further achievements in its processing plant now means the its processing capacity could reach 4,000 tonnes per month.

This was achieved despite an unplanned six-day shutdown from 4th to 10th August, adding that “planning issues have now been addressed and unnecessary shutdowns will now be avoided”.

It’s statement confirmed that: “Production revenues have exceeded operating costs for the first time in Scotgold history.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal