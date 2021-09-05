North East Now – Dream Beauty Studio opens new city centre salon

Dream Beauty Studio was dealt a “huge blow” with the forced closure of its salon when Aberdeen Market shut its doors.

But owner Jass Kaur was determined to bounce back and find a new city centre location.

She has done just that, with Dream Beauty Studio recently opening doors at its new premises in the Trinity Centre.

The salon provides a number of services including eyebrow shaping, waxing, nails and lashes.

Ms Kaur first opened the business in 2010 within Aberdeen Market before expanding and opening a branch within Asda at Bridge of Dee.

The 32-year-old said: “Running my own business was my passion since childhood and I travelled everyday, more than two hours away from my village, to train.

“After coming to UK, my learning has not stopped and I’ve kept myself certified in various programmes in this past 10 years to keep myself updated with the latest trends.”

“Aberdeen Market gave me an opportunity to open a small unit with one chair in 2010, working myself for the next four years until 2014.

“In 2014 I hired my first member of staff after expanding my small unit to a larger space.

“Since then the business continuously provided employment opportunities in the city centre as well as in the salon at Asda.”

Ms Kaur currently employs 14 people in the Asda branch and six in the Trinity Centre with more positions available and has a client base of around 700 people.

She believes the success of her business has been down to offering competitive prices and a “pleasant experience” for all clients.

Covid-19 brought many changes to the beauty industry and the way it now operates due to guidelines.

Ms Kaur said: “Covid has been tough, closing down our market salon after 10 years was the toughest price we have paid to the pandemic but it doesn’t stop us.

“We would like to bounce back stronger and better now we are back in the city.

“There were many challenges to the business model, focusing on safety and well-being of customers and staff has brought in many changes in a positive way.

“While eyebrow threading is widely practised by holding one end of the thread in the mouth, this was a real challenge while keeping the mask on.

“Now the threading is done with new technique by holding the thread around the neck and keeping the mask on.

“It has proved very successful and re-established the confidence in customers mind.

“Coming back to the city has also cheered many of our much loved clients who were waiting for us to come back after closing down the market salon.”

Aim to increase city centre footfall

Linda Stewart, Trinity Centre general manager, has welcomed Dream Beauty Studio calling it a “great addition” to the shopping centre.

Looking to the future Ms Kaur intends to keep growing the business.

She said: “I want to keep adapting to the latest trends, establish the brand confidence and offer the best services and prices all time.”

Diago Harry, Dream Beauty Studio business manager, believes a presence in the city centre was very important to the further success of Dream Beauty Studio.

He said: “We hope the city will bounce back from the effects of the pandemic with new initiatives such as Union Terrace revamp and pedestrianising Union Street which will help more retailers gain the footfall they need.”

Ms Kaur has shown her support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

She said: “The website and it is a great addition to the city and more people should become aware of it.”

For further information on Dream Beauty Studio, visit www.dreambeautystudio.co.uk

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot