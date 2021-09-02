Rigmar renewables division wins work “from blade tip to seabed”

A new business unit launched by Aberdeen’s Rigmar Group targeting the renewable energy sector has already secured two six-figure wind farm contracts in both the North Sea and Irish Sea.

Rigmar, an inspection, maintenance, marine services and survey company, has established Terraocean as a subsidiary to work on renewable projects “from blade tip to seabed”.

The new unit aims to offer a one stop shop across the sector, including wind, solar, wave, tidal, and hydrogen energy industry both offshore and on.

It has started with two inspection and maintenance contracts with Vattenfall on its books.

The first project at the 11-turbine Aberdeen Offshore Windfarm includes underwater surveys and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections, data processing and GIS-based deliverables, remote and rope access inspection and maintenance.

The contract covers the offshore balance of plant works including transition pieces, foundations and inter-array and export cables up to and including the landfall at Blackdog. Terraocean will supply all project resources including personnel, survey vessel, equipment, UAV and ROV for the offshore survey.

The contract is in addition to a two year, six figure inspection and maintenance deal on the wind farm, also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), Rigmar won last year.

The second contract, which is currently underway, will deliver a similar scope of work for Vattenfall’s 30-turbine Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm, which is 10km (6mi) off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness in North West England.

Work on the Aberdeen contract began in May, and the Ormonde contract commenced early June, requiring 12 Terraocean personnel allocated to each project.

Recent success in the wind sector has resulted in a significant increase in the number of Rigmar Group offshore personnel.

The business, which was founded in 2007, currently has 55 permanent staff and the firm is recruiting additional staff across a range of disciplines. In addition, the company has estimated its requirement for offshore personnel will double throughout 2021 to support the growth in renewables.

Keith Nelson, Rigmar Group chief executive, said: “We have already delivered hugely successful projects through Rigmar Services and Interocean Marine Services in the wind sector in Aberdeen, Moray, Kincardineshire, and North West England. The launch of Terraocean and subsequent investment emphasises our commitment to the sector and offers clients the full Rigmar Group services under one business entirely dedicated to renewables.

“The group is targeting a number of projects in fixed and floating wind that will see offshore renewables accounting for a significant proportion of our activities over the next five years.

“Terraocean will allow our clients in this sector to fully benefit from utilising the skills and expertise that we have developed in our business units over the years in the offshore and marine sectors.”

Vattenfall is one of the largest producers of wind power in the world, currently operating approximately 1,100 wind turbines across five countries.

Steven Wares, operations and maintenance manager for Vattenfall, said: “We continue to see the opportunities that are opening up for local companies to grow in the offshore wind industry.

“Contracts like these are creating and securing local jobs, and we are pleased to continue our working relationship with Terraocean.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Rigmar Group has facilities in Teeside and Great Yarmouth, the USA, Angola, the Middle East, and recently opened in Australia and Singapore. Plans are underway to launch additional facilities in Indonesia to support oil and gas clients.