Retailer searches for next top Scottish food and drink favourites

Scotmid is giving food and drinks producers the chance to win one of five promotional listings across its Scottish sites in a newly launched competition.

Scotland’s largest independent co-operative has teamed up with Scotland Food & Drink for the local favourites event.

Applications are now open to all local suppliers across different product categories, with the shortlisted products will be reviewed by an expert judging panel.

The five winning products will be rewarded with a promotional slot for a three-week period in Scotmid stores during 2022 trading.

The announcement comes during the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, an annual celebration of Scottish produce embraced by retailers, suppliers and hospitality businesses across the country.

Kirsty George, Scotmid local sourcing manager, said: “At Scotmid, we are committed to supporting Scottish suppliers and developing long and lasting relationships with them.

“Our customers are very receptive to new Scottish products so it’s great to be working with Scotland Food & Drink to bring this opportunity to local producers.

“Each year, Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight provides us with a platform to celebrate the amazing local suppliers we currently work with, so we are delighted that we can give more producers across Scotland the chance to break into the retail market.”

A Scotmid spokeswoman said its stores currently list an extensive range of products from Scottish suppliers including Grahams, Tunnocks and Barrs, all the way through to emerging brands such as Confectious Fudge and Lost Orchards Cider.

New products critical to grow the sector

Helen Wallace, Scotland Food & Drink UK market development manager, said: “Scotmid has demonstrated a solid commitment to supporting Scottish suppliers over the years and this competition is a brilliant representation of the importance of developing and nurturing those relationships.

“Access to retail for new and evolving products is critical for the growth of the sector and initiatives like this are important to allow a foot in the door for smaller producers.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Scotmid to deliver this project and further develop our reputation as a land of food and drink.”

Applications for producers are open now and close for entries on Monday October 4.