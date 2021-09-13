Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021
Business

Johnston Carmichael reshapes teams to sharpen sector focus

By Stan Arnaud
September 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Sandy Manson.
Johnston Carmichael has announced a reshaping of some of its operations, with the formation of a number of new specialist teams.

The Aberdeen-based business advisory and accountancy firm said the move strengthened its sector focus and would help its clients take advantage of market opportunities arising from the emerging economic recovery.

The changes include the appointment of a number of new sector heads as well as the combining and rebranding of existing teams.

A new energy, infrastructure and sustainability (EIS) team has been set up, aimed at helping companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

It will be headed by corporate finance partner Mark Stewart, who is head of the firm’s Edinburgh office.

The team will also include north-east-based partner and head of corporate finance, Graham Alexander, and director of energy and industry, Alan Dick.

The firm said Aberdeen-based Mr Dick’s “deep knowledge” of the oil and gas industry would enable it to offer advice “across all aspects of the energy transition to a net-zero carbon economy.”

‘As the economy and market changes, so must we’

Johnston Carmichael has also combined its agriculture and landed estates specialists into a rebranded rural team.

It will be led by the head of its Dundee office and business advisory director, Jenn Stewart.

Also in the team will be tax specialist Alex Doherty and agricultural specialists Robin Dandie and Jane Mitchell.

Sandy Manson, chairman and head of client service at Johnston Carmichael, said: “We have always demonstrated real strength and depth in our knowledge of the key industries which underpin and drive our economy.

“However, as the economy and the market changes then so must we and our reshaped sector approach means that we will be able to bring an ever more focused and insightful approach in how we deploy our considerable sector expertise to benefit our clients in building successful and sustainable businesses.”

