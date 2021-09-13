Johnston Carmichael reshapes teams to sharpen sector focus

Johnston Carmichael has announced a reshaping of some of its operations, with the formation of a number of new specialist teams.

The Aberdeen-based business advisory and accountancy firm said the move strengthened its sector focus and would help its clients take advantage of market opportunities arising from the emerging economic recovery.

The changes include the appointment of a number of new sector heads as well as the combining and rebranding of existing teams.

A new energy, infrastructure and sustainability (EIS) team has been set up, aimed at helping companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

It will be headed by corporate finance partner Mark Stewart, who is head of the firm’s Edinburgh office.

The team will also include north-east-based partner and head of corporate finance, Graham Alexander, and director of energy and industry, Alan Dick.

The firm said Aberdeen-based Mr Dick’s “deep knowledge” of the oil and gas industry would enable it to offer advice “across all aspects of the energy transition to a net-zero carbon economy.”

‘As the economy and market changes, so must we’

Johnston Carmichael has also combined its agriculture and landed estates specialists into a rebranded rural team.

It will be led by the head of its Dundee office and business advisory director, Jenn Stewart.

Also in the team will be tax specialist Alex Doherty and agricultural specialists Robin Dandie and Jane Mitchell.

Sandy Manson, chairman and head of client service at Johnston Carmichael, said: “We have always demonstrated real strength and depth in our knowledge of the key industries which underpin and drive our economy.

“However, as the economy and the market changes then so must we and our reshaped sector approach means that we will be able to bring an ever more focused and insightful approach in how we deploy our considerable sector expertise to benefit our clients in building successful and sustainable businesses.”