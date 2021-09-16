Progressing the regional economic strategy along with networking, profile-raising, market research and the ability to influence policy makers are among the main concerns of businesses in the region, according to research carried out by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, local businesses were asked their views on the challenges and opportunities facing them and the wider region over the next two to five years, along with the support they need in order to capitalise on the growth opportunities they offer.

Around 40% said ensuring delivery of the regional economic strategy and continued sector diversification was the key priority, with 38% citing the need to establish the region’s position as a leader in the industrial energy transition.

The top five concerns included changing consumer behaviours and patterns (36%) and securing the north-east’s connectivity by air, rail and sea (31%); with 25% saying developing new overseas markets is also important to their future success.

The research went on to ask businesses to identify the main support they need in the current economic environment. More than half (54%) cited networking opportunities and problem solving as most important, followed by political influence and lobbying on their behalf (47%), with profile raising opportunities ranked as most important by around a third (27%) and access to market research and insights (25%).

Representing more than 1,100 organisations collectively employing 125,000+ people across all sectors, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce is the north-east’s leading business membership organisation and the largest Chamber in Scotland.

It works locally, nationally and internationally to support businesses from sole traders to multinational corporations in a myriad of ways – providing support exactly where local businesses say they need it most.

One of 53 Chambers of Commerce in the UK accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce, it is part of a strong network of trusted champions of businesses, places and global trade representing 73,000 firms of all shapes, sizes and sectors employing almost six million people across the UK.

Each accredited Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, independent SME which is owned by its members and committed to supporting local business.

The only business support network that helps UK businesses build relationships on every level, it is unrivalled in terms of membership organisations and provides solutions to help companies to:

GROW – their market, their profile and their bottom line

PROTECT – providing essential services such as 24-hour legal advice in their membership fee

CONNECT – through events, introductions and wide reaching social networks, spanning the globe

SAVE – exclusive low cost benefits and access to funding

LOBBY – feeding their members views to government, holding them to account and pushing for change

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Becoming a member is one of the best investments you can make for your business and we’re seeing lots of companies deciding to do just that right now in order to tap into the whole host of support services we offer to help them cut costs, raise their profile and grow their business.

“From sourcing research and intelligence on our operating environment to providing unrivalled opportunities for networking, business development and best practice exchange.

“From equipping the region’s workforce with the skills to succeed to issuing export documents for goods worth in excess of half a billion pounds every year.

“From talking up the area and celebrating business success to lobbying for necessary change. We do all this and much, much more right here in the north-east.”

Joining the north-east’s thriving local business network is quick and easy with flexible, choice-based membership options suitable for every size and budget.

Click here to find out how becoming a member of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce can benefit your business today.