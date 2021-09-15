Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
South Uist sisters open up shop after taking successful food van off the road

By Stan Arnaud
September 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Croft and Cuan team in their new shop.

Two sisters who started a mobile catering business after being made redundant during the Covid pandemic have opened their first shop in the Outer Hebrides.

Christina Morrison and Samantha MacCormick decided to launch the Croft and Cuan venture in Lochboisdale, South Uist, as demand at their food van for products made with locally-sourced ingredients products soared.

Both had previous experience in the hospitality industry and had long harboured  dreams of starting their own business.

They were able to turn their ambition into a reality with assistance from the Business Gateway (BG) organisation, which helped them access £4,500 funding.

Ms Morrison, co-owner of Croft and Cuan, said: “My sister and I boast a wealth of experience in hospitality and always dreamt of starting our own catering business.

“While the pandemic wasn’t the circumstances we imagined, and we didn’t expect to be made redundant, it did give us the push we needed as we didn’t have anything to lose.

“I’m happy to report that it’s been an incredible experience, and Business Gateway has helped us every step of the way as we looked to get off the road and find a permanent spot where we could build our customer base and facilitate further growth.”

The sisters’ food van took to the road last year.

After approaching BG for support and advice, they were awarded a grant of £2,500 through the Outer Hebrides Young Entrepreneurs Fund (OHYESS), which is funded by development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

They also received £2,000 from Western Isles Council’s Revolving Loan Fund.

With the money, they were able to buy items including display fridges, a catering oven, a counter, shelving and flooring to kit out their waterside shop.

The pair are looking to increase their offering to include ready meals and a hot food service and to start catering fort large events, such as weddings.

Norman MacLean, of Business Gateway, said: “Our advisers are highly knowledgeable about what funding is out there for businesses, and I would encourage anyone in a similar position to Christina and Samantha to reach out and see what is available.

“By working with our team, Croft and Cuan has been able to build on the demand for their products and set up a permanent space in South Uist.

“I am confident they will only go from strength to strength as they become more established and grow.”

