P&J Business Breakfast: final guest speaker unveiled

Forestry investment opportunities are on the increase and how Scotland’s forests can help meet global demand for net-zero is also a big talking point.

Seeing the Forest for the Trees is the hot topic under the spotlight from 8-9am on Friday (September 24) at the fourth The Press and Journal Business Breakfast of 2021.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager of the Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (Slipit), can now be revealed as the final speaker to join the free online event.

Expert lineup

He joins Don Macleod – land and property partner at law firm Turcan Connell – and David Robertson, investment and business development director at Scottish Woodlands.

The three panellists will each deliver their insights and address questions from their virtual audience in a highly topical forum that lasts just an hour.

Mr Baggaley, who is also deputy head of real estate value add at financial services giant abrdn, has managed Slipit since August 2006 and has more than 30 years’ experience in real estate fund management.

Maximise income for investors

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles have a big role to play, he said.

He added: “We believe fundamentally that in providing real estate assets with strong ESG credentials that will go a long way to go towards meeting occupiers’ needs and, therefore, maximising on our income potential for our investors.

“What we are doing is effectively trying to work out the best ESG strategy for the fund.

“And fundamentally that is centered around the assets we hold; investing in good quality assets which are environmentally efficient and energy efficient.

“With the best will in the world, real estate is still going to throw off carbon. The final bit of the strategy is to look to offset it.

“To do this we can purchase some land where, among other things, we can plant trees, undertake peatland restoration and biodiversity net gain to meet some or all of our offset requirements into the future.”

Forestry is changing

Mr Baggaley believes forestry can play its part in the quest for net-zero.

He added: “We are not investing in forestry, we are investing in a carbon offset as part of an overall strategy.

“The forestry market has been long-established, but it is changing and the reasons for buying land are changing.

“We are looking to plant natural broadleaf, not spruces to be chopped down in 30 to 40 years.

The forestry market has been long established but it is changing and the reasons for buying land are changing.”

“It’s quite a different approach to it and we are are very aware there’s a lot of contention around corporates buying up land.

“There is a lot of suspicion from people who historically have been employed on land and we are trying to address that.

“We believe we are doing something that is not only good for our shareholders but having a fund with ESG credentials will provide them with a better return over time.”

Registration details

The P&J Business Breakfast is being held in association with Turcan Connell and supported by Scottish Woodland.

It will be chaired by P&J deputy business editor, Keith Findlay.

