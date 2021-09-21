Moray sawmill creating jobs and cutting carbon footprint with £1.2m expansion

A Moray timber company has embarked on a £1.2million expansion that will lead to the creation of four new jobs as well as increasing its turnover and cutting its carbon footprint.

A new sawmilling line and associated equipment will be installed in an enlarged working area at Logie Timber, near Forres.

Roof-mounted solar PV panels will also be fitted to offset some of the electricity used by the mill, which is based on Logie Estate

A full-cycle timber business, the company carries out milling and finishing and makes products including cladding, decking posts and beams.

It also provides professional advice on the use of various timbers and undertakes hardwood tree planting.

The expansion project, which started recently, has been given backing of up to £140,000 by development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Company aiming for a bigger role in timber market

Logie Timber director, Alec Laing, said: “Logie Timber are excited about this next stage in our development.

“We are looking forward to being able to play a bigger role in the timber market while keeping to our quality and environmentally aware values.

“We would not have been able to expand at this scale without the funding from HIE. It will have a positive impact on the local area that we will push forward into the future.”

HIE’s funding will go towards the £700,000 costs of purchasing new equipment and fitting out the sawmill, including the installation of the solar panels.

The agency said the expansion was expected to add around £600,000 to the company’s annual sales.

Sawmill expansion will bring ‘a range of benefits’

Steve Richards, business development account manager with HIE, added: “Timber and forestry are major contributors to our regional economy, and important rural employers.

“Over the past few years, Logie Timber has emerged as an important part of this bigger picture. The company has remained ambitious since its inception and has shown steady growth.

“This latest expansion will bring a range of benefits, including job creation and of course carbon reduction, which will contribute to Scotland’s transition to a net-zero economy.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide support and look forward to seeing the plans take shape.”

Work on the expansion project at Logie Timber is expected to be completed by next summer.