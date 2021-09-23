Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Business

Scottish firms urged to sign up for Dubai World Expo trade missions

By Stan Arnaud
September 23, 2021, 12:01 am
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Scottish businesses are being urged to “reconnect with the world and discover valuable new opportunities” at the World Expo being held in Dubai.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is leading three delegations later this year and into 2022, to showcase skills, expertise and innovation across a range of sectors on the global stage.

Running from October 1, to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

It is expected to attract more than 25million visitors from 190 countries.

Dubai.

Along with the support of 30 local chambers across Scotland, Scottish Chambers said it will use its global links through the international chamber network to set up meetings with companies from around the world.

The first delegation departs in November and will showcase Scottish luxury products and experiences.

In 2022, building on the Cop26 event being held in Glasgow, the focus of the second delegation will be tackling climate change and the expertise Scotland can offer the world.

The final delegation is on the topic of diversity and equality.

‘Time to address the longer-term economic crisis’

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce said: “As we continue towards a new normality, it is time to address the longer-term economic crisis that continues to loom large.

“One of the ways the Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is doing that is by helping to re-establish vital connections between businesses in Scotland and the rest of the world.

“With Scotland’s culture so richly steeped in entrepreneurship and invention, there are few places better positioned to remind the world of our world-renowned reputation for enterprise and trade than Dubai.

“It is important that Scottish business takes full advantage of the opportunities to reconnect with the world.”

Ivan McKee.

Scottish Government Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Ivan McKee added:

“Our objective is to enable Scottish businesses to export more goods and services to more markets and to secure greater foreign investment for Scotland.

“We want Scotland’s exports to continue to increase, and for Scotland’s economy and international profile to grow with them.

“We estimate that over 68% of future opportunities to grow Scotland’s exports are in 15 countries, and every one of those countries are represented at this World Expo.

“With global markets re-opening, it is vital that we reconnect with these opportunities.”

