Scottish firms urged to sign up for Dubai World Expo trade missions

Scottish businesses are being urged to “reconnect with the world and discover valuable new opportunities” at the World Expo being held in Dubai.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is leading three delegations later this year and into 2022, to showcase skills, expertise and innovation across a range of sectors on the global stage.

Running from October 1, to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

It is expected to attract more than 25million visitors from 190 countries.

Along with the support of 30 local chambers across Scotland, Scottish Chambers said it will use its global links through the international chamber network to set up meetings with companies from around the world.

The first delegation departs in November and will showcase Scottish luxury products and experiences.

In 2022, building on the Cop26 event being held in Glasgow, the focus of the second delegation will be tackling climate change and the expertise Scotland can offer the world.

The final delegation is on the topic of diversity and equality.

‘Time to address the longer-term economic crisis’

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce said: “As we continue towards a new normality, it is time to address the longer-term economic crisis that continues to loom large.

“One of the ways the Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is doing that is by helping to re-establish vital connections between businesses in Scotland and the rest of the world.

“With Scotland’s culture so richly steeped in entrepreneurship and invention, there are few places better positioned to remind the world of our world-renowned reputation for enterprise and trade than Dubai.

“It is important that Scottish business takes full advantage of the opportunities to reconnect with the world.”

Scottish Government Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Ivan McKee added:

“Our objective is to enable Scottish businesses to export more goods and services to more markets and to secure greater foreign investment for Scotland.

“We want Scotland’s exports to continue to increase, and for Scotland’s economy and international profile to grow with them.

“We estimate that over 68% of future opportunities to grow Scotland’s exports are in 15 countries, and every one of those countries are represented at this World Expo.

“With global markets re-opening, it is vital that we reconnect with these opportunities.”