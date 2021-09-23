Whisky and seafood represented at the helm of DYW Moray

Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Moray has appointed a well-known face in the drink industry as its new chairman.

Brian MacAulay, of whisky firm Chivas Brothers, takes over the reins from Jim Royan, who has led the board for the past three years.

DYW Moray supports employers to connect with educators and young people in the region.

Also joining the board, as vice-chairman, is Associated Seafoods managing director Victor West.

Last chairman ‘instrumental’

Mr MacAulay, who is malt distilleries, spirit supply and warehousing group manager at Chivas, said: “I am proud to be taking on the role of chairperson of DYW Moray.

“I have been a board member over the last three years, working with the team developing strategies and opportunities for young people.

“I’d like to express my sincere thanks to Jim Royan, whose leadership has been instrumental throughout the pandemic in supporting the board and team to deliver on local and national initiatives.

‘Successful futures’

“With great support from businesses and educational institutions across Moray, I believe we have great opportunities ahead to build on the work to date.”

He added: “In doing this we will harness and direct the ambition of all.

“As we face many challenges, including new ways of working and climate change, these will bring new roles and opportunities we must be aligned to and prepared for.

“Keeping the focus on delivering successful futures for our young people of Moray is our prime objective.”

‘Toolkits for success’

Mr Royan is the former owner of Royan’s Butchers in Elgin and a previous vice Lord Lieutenant of Moray.

He has held the reins at Scottish Government-funded DYW Moray for the past three years.

On stepping down, Mr Royan said: “The DYW team, led by Sarah Baxter have spent important time developing their ‘toolkits’ for success.

“We already know that despite the pandemic many Moray businesses have made significant development plans.

Partnership approach

“It has been a real pleasure to work with the board and staff, and I believe DYW Moray is now poised to make a significant contribution to the region’s economic recovery.”

Mr West said: “I have no doubt through Brian’s leadership we can look forward to many more opportunities for DYW Moray to impact and engage with the young people of Moray.

“Working with education and business in partnership to achieve our joint goals, we believe we can prepare and align our young people for the dynamic world of work.”