New chief financial officer for Thurso-based battery maker AMTE Power

Thurso-based battery maker AMTE Power has announced the appointment of James Hobson as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Mr Hobson will replace Adam Wescott, who is leaving the AIM-listed company after three years in the role.

With extensive experience in the energy sector, he was most recently CFO at ADC Energy UK, a clean technology company commercialising new DC microgrid technology powered by batteries.

Between 2006 and 2019, Mr Hobson worked for AIM –listed mining and energy company, GCM Resources, where he was CFO for seven years and held several other senior positions.

He graduated from the University of Tasmania in 1998 and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant.

AMTE chief executive, Kevin Brundish, said: “In James, I believe we have found a worthy successor to Adam.

“He will bring significant sector and public company experience with him and his knowledge of launching new technology-led energy products to global marketplaces fits neatly with AMTE.

“As a board we are looking forward to working with James and pursuing our commercial objectives together.”

ATME specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells.

In July, the company said it was it was considering sites in both Scotland and the rest of the UK to build its own “gigafactory” battery production facility.

The firm, which was the first lithium-ion battery maker in the UK when it was established in the 1990s, is targeting specialised markets.

They include the automotive sector, which is currently driving calls for the UK to invest in gigafactories to produce the batteries required to meet demand among manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Last month it was announced ATME was taking part in a £9.7 million research project to boost charging speeds of electric and hydrogen-powered BMWs.

The company is part of a new UK Government-funded initiative to develop ultra-fast charging systems for electric and fuel cell vehicles along with partners including car maker BMW and energy giant BP.