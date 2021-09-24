Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New chief financial officer for Thurso-based battery maker AMTE Power

By Stan Arnaud
September 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
A worker at MMTE Power's factory in Thurso.
Thurso-based battery maker AMTE Power has announced the appointment of James Hobson as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Mr Hobson will replace Adam Wescott, who is leaving the AIM-listed company after three years in the role.

With extensive experience in the energy sector, he was most recently CFO at ADC Energy UK, a clean technology company commercialising new DC microgrid technology powered by batteries.

Between 2006 and 2019, Mr Hobson worked for AIM –listed mining and energy company, GCM Resources, where he was CFO for seven years and held several other senior positions.

He graduated from the University of Tasmania in 1998 and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant.

Kevin Brundish, chief executive of AMTE Power.

AMTE chief executive, Kevin Brundish, said: “In James, I believe we have found a worthy successor to Adam.

“He will bring significant sector and public company experience with him and his knowledge of launching new technology-led energy products to global marketplaces fits neatly with AMTE.

“As a board we are looking forward to working with James and pursuing our commercial objectives together.”

ATME specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells.

In July, the company said it was it was considering sites in both Scotland and the rest of the UK to build its own “gigafactory” battery production facility.

The firm, which was the first lithium-ion battery maker in the UK when it was established in the 1990s, is targeting specialised markets.

They include the automotive sector, which is currently driving calls for the UK to invest in gigafactories to produce the batteries required to meet demand among manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Last month it was announced ATME was taking part in a £9.7 million research project to boost charging speeds of electric and hydrogen-powered BMWs.

The company is part of a new UK Government-funded initiative to develop ultra-fast charging systems for electric and fuel cell vehicles along with partners including car maker BMW and energy giant BP.

