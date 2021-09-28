Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Business

Bid aims to bring flights back to Wick by springtime

By Iain Grant
September 28, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 6:17 pm
Wick John O'Groats Airport is at the centre of efforts to restore scheduled airline flights

Moves are under way to restore scheduled flights to and from Wick.

The far north has been off the radar of airlines since the long-established links with Aberdeen and Edinburgh were grounded at the start of last year.

But the bid to reinstate the links at Wick John O’Groats Airport on the back of a public subsidy is now looking to take off.

Tender documents are being prepared with a view to getting potential operators lined up to fly the routes by springtime.

Caithness Chamber of Commerce took the lead in pushing for a Public Service Obligation (PSO) to underpin the restoration of scheduled flights.

Millions pledged

The Scottish government in February pledged £4 million over four years while Highland Council has committed £300,000.

While a hoped-for contribution from the UK government has yet to emerge, the council is taking the lead to elicit interest from airlines in flying PSO-supported routes.

L-R Peter Faccenda, Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership (CNSRP) manager & Ian Ross CNSRP chair.

Peter Faccenda, manager of Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership, said: “Highland Council has appointed a specialist procurement manager who has been working for the past six weeks on the paperwork to go out to tender on this.

“We’re getting very close to being ready to go to market and looking for quotes.

“Within a couple of weeks, we will be ready to go out to significant suppliers

“We’ll be at the mercy of what the market comes back with but there are people who are interested in running the routes.”

Seeking high flyers

Eastern Airways and Loganair axed the Aberdeen and Edinburgh services respectively towards the start of the pandemic but both before then had been struggling to make ends meet.

The chamber has established Aberdeen and Edinburgh remain the destinations that far north businesses need both for day returns and onward connections.

Highland councillor Raymond Bremner. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Highland Councillor Raymond Bremner, who chairs Wick airport consultative committee, yesterday said a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes.

He said: “There’s been a bit of a news void recently and that may have led many in the community to think that it’s hit the dust.

“The reason that there have not been any updates is that we’ve been at a high level of discussions which are commercially sensitive.

“There is a lot of work being put in by a lot of people to make sure this works.”

Mr Bremner said the current process is based on the level of funding currently on the table for the PSO.

Is it viable?

Any additional support would be used to strengthen the viability of the new routes.

Mr Bremner said: “There’s a lot to do to ensure that what goes forward is a success and meets the needs of local businesses, the community and tourists.

“We have got to be patient to allow this process to be done correctly and thoroughly.”

