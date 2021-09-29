Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Business

Aberdeen Harbour welcomes new boss at ‘pivotal’ time for port

By Erikka Askeland
September 29, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 6:28 pm
Bob Sanguinetti joins Aberdeen Harbour Board from the UK Chamber of Shipping. Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board

Aberdeen Harbour’s new boss has pledged to put the port at “the heart of the UK’s energy transition”.

Bob Sanguinetti, who has started as the chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board (AHB) this week, said the opportunities for the £350 million South Harbour expansion and the wider region are “vast” and “transformational”.

Mr Sanguinetti joins AHB  from the UK Chamber of Shipping. He takes over from Michelle Handforth who left to take up a role as a regional managing director for infrastructure manager, Network Rail.

Critical turning point

AHB said the chief executive will oversee “one of the most pivotal points in the port’s history” as the expansion completes sometime next year. The South Harbour is also a key piece of a jigsaw to enable the greening of local industry, including plans for an Energy Transition Zone nearby. 

Area around South Harbour being considered as location for the  Energy Transition Zone (ETZ). Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Mr Sanguinetti joins following the expansion project having hit a number of delays including the abrupt departure of its main contractor, Spain’s Dragados, which downed tools before work had been completed.

The harbour’s bosses also recently issued a plea for more funding from government in order to fund further green infrastructure such as service trenches for clean fuels and quayside electrification, which will be key for the harbour to fulfil its promise as part of the region’s transition from oil and gas.

Transformational opportunities

In a statement, Mr Sanguinetti said: “I have long since been impressed by the hard work and vision at the port to ensure transformational opportunities bring prosperity to current and future stakeholders.

“The port is a vital piece of infrastructure and will play a key role in the development of offshore wind and green hydrogen production, and as the existing oil and gas industry adapts into one which is sustainable for future use.

“The expanded port will be integral to the growth of trade and the maritime industry in Scotland, and I look forward to seeing how the port will play its part in the development of these industries in the coming years.

“We will continue to build on what we offer our customers: a unique combination of scale, location and experience, and flexible solutions for their complex operations.”

Aberdeen Harbour

The port sees more than 9,000 vessel arrivals each year and handles more than 4-million tonnes of cargo and 170,000 passengers.

On completion of the expansion project, Aberdeen Harbour will be the largest berthage port in Scotland, with vessels up to 300 metres in length able to berth alongside the South Harbour quays.

Experience is vital

Alistair Mackenzie, chairman of AHB, said: “Bob Sanguinetti’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment in our history as our operations, and the sectors we serve, transform with the opening of South Harbour.

“Bob brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the international shipping industry, which will be vital for the harbour, its customers and its port users in the coming years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]