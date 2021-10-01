Business groups welcome launch of export to Europe ‘hotline’

Business groups have welcomed a “one stop shop” helpline to access the information they need to export to Europe following Brexit.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan insisted the government was “listening to the needs of businesses” with the development of the export support service which has been launched today.

British businesses will be able to access one-to-one advice via a new phone and online service from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

From queries around rules of origin, to guidance on recognising professional qualifications as well as entering new markets, the service is designed to provide a single point of contact to help exporters navigate a “range of complex information simply and quickly”.

Mike Cherry, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “In our recent export report we called for a single query point to help small businesses looking to either expand or begin their exporting journeys.

“So we are pleased that government is now creating just that.

“Done right, this will be a major boost for small firms raising their sights to new growth markets around the globe.

“One of the big barriers for small businesses trying to export has been access to key information and we hope this will provide welcome information and guide small exporters onto the market.”

Andy Burwell, CBI International director said: “This new helpline and practical government support for UK exports to Europe is a real step forward, and in line with CBI calls to support firms with their exporting journey.

“A free to use service to help businesses navigate trading with the UK’s biggest market will be hugely beneficial, particularly to SMEs.

“If we are to transform the UK into a trading powerhouse, we need more companies exporting a greater range of products to an increasing number of markets. Our data shows supporting a new generation of SME exporters could boost UK export revenues by an additional £20bn by 2030.”

Ms Trevelyan said: “We are listening to the needs of businesses and that’s why we’re launching this fantastic new one-stop shop service, making it easier for British companies to export to Europe.

“We are focused on helping exporters fulfil their potential. Having a dedicated export support team at the end of a phone ready to help will ensure they can access the information they need, and get on with the job of selling their world-class products and services abroad, in turn helping the UK to build back better.”

In addition to the website, businesses can access the export support service by calling 0300 303 8955.