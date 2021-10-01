If you are a business owner in the north-east, the past 18 months have been filled with the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit and the fight for survival in unforeseen circumstances. But you don’t need to face these challenges alone – the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is here for you.

With over 1,100 member organisations and businesses, the AGCC is the area’s leading business membership organisation, as well as the largest Chamber of Commerce in Scotland. This gives them a unique and vital insight into the business environment of the region, as a recently survey shows.

The Chamber of Commerce’s survey results

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, local businesses were asked their views on the challenges and opportunities facing them and the wider region over the next two to five years, along with the support they need in order to capitalise on the growth opportunities they offer.

While responses were wide-ranging, a few key points were clear across the business community, for example 31% of businesses want to see the area’s transport connections secured and a quarter of businesses would like access to market research and insights.

Why join Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce?

Different businesses and organisations have their own reasons for joining the Chamber – but no matter where the need for support lies, they find what they are looking for.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of AGCC, said: “Becoming a member is one of the best investments you can make for your business and we’re seeing lots of companies deciding to do just that right now in order to tap into the whole host of support services we offer to help them cut costs, raise their profile and grow their business.”

Fiona Fernie of CLAN Cancer Support explained that their organisation definitely benefits from their membership.

She said: “We see the return on our annual investment in membership over and over again.

“Not being part of the Chamber is unthinkable.”

The benefits of Chamber of Commerce membership

There are many ways AGCC can help your organisation – whether you are just getting started or are a long-established business trying to plan for the future.

Russell Borthwick explained: “From sourcing research and intelligence on our operating environment to providing unrivalled opportunities for networking, business development and best practice exchange.

“From equipping the region’s workforce with the skills to succeed to issuing export documents for goods worth in excess of half a billion pounds every year.

“From talking up the area and celebrating business success to lobbying for necessary change. We do all this and much, much more – right here in the north-east.”

One businessman who credits the Chamber of Commerce’s resources for helping their business is Jamie John of NHV Helicopters Ltd.

He said: “The Chamber has provided valuable training support to our growing workforce as well as opportunities to make new business connections as we increase our presence in the region.”

Joining Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce is quick and easy with flexible, choice-based membership options suitable for every size and budget

Visit the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce website to find out how becoming a member can benefit your business today.