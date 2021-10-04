Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alpha Projects: construction firm set up four years ago plans £10m sales

By Gavin Harper
October 4, 2021, 1:07 pm
Alpha Projects staff.

A construction firm launched four years ago has its sights set on turnover of £10 million within the next 12 months.

Kevin Brown and Paul Cortese pulled together £5,000 to launch Alpha Projects, which is based in both Aberdeen and Dundee.

The firm is a contracting business specialising in construction, fit-out and refurbishment projects.

They have grown Alpha Projects from a small start-up to a multi-million-pound business.

Kevin Brown, Alpha Projects co-founder.

Mr Cortese, the firm’s commercial director, said they had a “clear vision” when the company launched.

Part of that target was to have turnover of £4 million by year three.

The firm only missed that target because of the impact of Covid-19.

Targeting £10m in sales by next year

The company – which has nearly 50 employees across its sites – has enjoyed steady growth in its turnover.

It has risen from £2.1 million in October 2019 a projected £7.5 million to October 2021

The company has set its targets on growing that to £10m by year end 2022.

Mr Cortese, the firm’s commercial director, said: “We were confident in what we could achieve.

“Despite having set ambitious targets for years one to three, our rapid growth has exceeded early expectations.

Paul Cortese, co-founder and commercial director of Alpha Projects.

“We’ve been a little surprised with the jump to £7m – that has been fairly exponential in the last year.

“In the immediate future, we look forward to consolidating and enhancing our position as a leading construction services provider in the north east of Scotland.

“We simultaneously want to providing apprenticeship and employment opportunities throughout the region.”

New staff needed?

Their growth will mean new jobs, but Mr Cortese was reluctant to commit to how many new staff the firm would require.

He said the business aimed to be flexible and would work with contractors and self-employed workers initially.

“I wouldn’t like to put a number on it but we potentially will need new staff,” he said.

The firm may need more staff as it grows.

The business has welcomed seven apprentice joiners to the team, while there are plans to add three more apprentices in the next year.

“We’re really keen to add more apprentices,” Mr Cortese added.

No plans to broaden coverage area

To accommodate its plans for growth, the firm recently leased an additional industrial unit for use  as a storage and workshop facility in Dundee’s West Pitkerro Industrial Estate. It also has premises at Balmoral Business Park in Aberdeen’s Altens.

Although the firm continues to grow, Mr Cortese said he does not anticipate branching out beyond its current geographical boundaries.

“We’ve positioned ourselves in the market as being a north-east contractor.

“We did that because we are local to Tayside and we’ve got connections in Aberdeen. Anything from the East Neuk in Fife to Aberdeen and that will be it.

“The central belt is well and truly not on our radar.”

