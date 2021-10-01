Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Business

Two Robert Gordon University graduates win £40,000 entrepreneurial prizes

By Kelly Wilson
October 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Lucy Fisher of Knit It won the Creative category of the Converge Awards

A digital platform for knitters and an inflatable, energy-producing water wheel have been awarded cash prizes in a leading a competition for university and academic business ideas.

Lucy Fisher and Ken Morrow, both graduates of Robert Gordon University, have been awarded £20,000 each after being crowned winners in the annual Converge Challenge awards scheme.

Ms Fisher received recognition in the creative challenge category with her business Knit-It, an innovative platform aiming to revolutionise the age-old craft of knitting with digital knitting patterns and online tutorials.

Mr Morrow was selected as the standalone winner of the SSE net zero award, with Hydrowheel, the world’s first inflatable waterwheel.

Designed for easy installation across the developed and developing world, the technology generates affordable, accessible, renewable energy without causing harm to local ecosystems.

Converge is Scotland’s largest entrepreneurial development programme for the university sector and is open to university staff, students and recent graduates across Scotland.

Ms Fisher, who graduated with a masters degree in architecture, is an architectural assistant by day and a knitting entrepreneur by night.

Knitting has been part of the young entrepreneur’s life since she can remember and it was in January last year she decided to enter her idea into the RGU Startup Accelerator, which enabled her to make Knit It a reality.

In November, Ms Fisher, launched her first product called a KnitPic Kit, which lets users knit a portrait of loved ones or pets by transforming a photo into a knitting pattern

New product in the pipeline

Since then Ms Fisher, along with the support of her mum and grandma, has gone on to win a number of different competitions, and most recently was a finalist in London Tech Week.

The prize package is worth more than £40,000 as Ms Fisher will also receive extra business support.

She plans on investing the money into a new product she is working on – but is staying tight lipped for the moment.

She said: “We are currently developing a minimum viable product with plans to launch in Spring next year.

“We are doing a digital platform to modernise knitting but that’s all I can say just now.

“Our mission is to inspire the digital generation to pick up their needles and start knitting by providing them with an enabling tool in using upcoming technology they are used too.

“We want to revolutionise knitting to keep it fresh and up to date for young people.”

Knitting creation went viral

Ms Fisher recently saw one of her creations go viral after British diver Tom Daley, who is also a keen knitter, shared one of her social media posts.

Portrait of Tom Daley created by Lucy Fisher that w

The 25-year-old had knitted a portrait of Mr Daley and tagged him in the Instagram post.

To her delight he then shared it, receiving more than 300,000 views.

Ms Fisher said: “I really couldn’t believe it. It got us lots of new followers and engagement online.”

This year’s Converge final was hosted virtually and by more than 200 guests including university principals, investors and entrepreneurs.

Ken Morrow’s son Keir with the Hydrowheel

Mr Morrow, 55, was delighted when his company won the last standalone prize of the evening sponsored by low carbon energy company, SSE.

The former business graduate only registered his company last month but had been working on the idea for a while.

“We were absolutely delighted to win.

“The money will be used to get some more prototypes made up and installed for more testing.

“Ultimately we want to sell these to the developing world so people can use them to power microgrids in more isolated communities.”

L-R Saurabh Nerlekar, Hydrowheel engineering intern, Greig Coull chief executive of MSIP and Ken Morrow .

Great hope for post-pandemic recovery

Converge director Claudia Cavalluzzo, said: “Our university sector has experienced a difficult year with uncertainty regarding return to campus and budgets, international students and research projects.

“However, despite all the odds our institutions have risen to the challenge with ingenious ideas and ground-breaking innovations that have the power to transform not just our economy but people’s lives and also the planet.

“The sheer ingenuity and creativity of this year’s Converge winners and finalists show just how innovative we can be as a nation which gives me great hope for our post-pandemic recovery”.

Converge is funded by the Scottish Funding Council, all 18 Scottish universities, Creative Scotland and a number of other partners and sponsors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]