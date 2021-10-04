Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Business

Scotgold hails 62 tonne haul of gold and silver in September

By Erikka Askeland
October 4, 2021, 8:11 am
Cononish gold mine in Argyll Supplied by Scotgold Resources

Scottish listed miner Scotgold Resources hailed a second month of profitable production as the amount of gold increased 24% to 62 tonnes in September.

Bosses at the mining operation at Cononish near Tyndrum said they were on track to “realise the full potential” of the mine.

Phil Day, chief executive, said: “The operational turnaround at Cononish continues to gain pace and we are really encouraged by the performance of the mine and the overall improvement in our production profile.

“Importantly, September marked our second month where production revenues exceeded operational costs and we are confident that we are now on the correct growth trajectory to realise the full potential of Cononish.”

Scotgold Resources’ Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland

The update marks continued improvement after the company warned output in its first year of production from Cononish would be “materially” below previous guidance. The announcement in late April saw Scotgold’s market value plunged nearly 30%.

The firm said this morning that its process plant was “continuing to operate encouragingly”, and that its team was able to achieve a ” more consistent runtime” which allowed  for increased production.

It added: “The current barrier to achieving higher throughputs relates to the quartz in the ore, which causes higher wear on certain parts of the process plant.

“The Scotgold team is capitalising on this information to fine tune the intervals for replacing various wear parts and as such, the management expects that the changeouts will become more scheduled using the company’s planned maintenance system which will result in higher throughput per month.

“A focus on critical and necessary spares for maintenance to achieve target availability for mining and process plant will continue to be a priority for the process plant team during Q4 2021.”

The company added efforts “focussed on the de-bottlenecking of the tailings filter” meant it has been “successfully performing during September and will support the continued improvement of Scotgold’s production profile”.

