Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Business

SPONSORED: Great opportunities for lorry drivers in Aberdeen at Open Day

By Sponsored Content
October 6, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: October 6, 2021, 9:57 am
Post Thumbnail

An Aberdeen-based logistics company is to host an Open Day on October 16th to recruit more Long Goods Vehicle (LGV) drivers. Have you got what it takes?

Energy logistics provider Peterson has announced plans to host an open day for LGV drivers in Aberdeen on Saturday 16th October at Provender House, 37 Waterloo Quay, Aberdeen, AB11 5BS.

The event starts from 9am to 12pm and is part of a recruitment campaign to attract new and experienced LGV drivers or those wishing to pursue a career as a driver.

The open day offers an opportunity to speak to current drivers as well as the recruitment and management team. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the role and Peterson’s transport operations first-hand.

Steven Burns, Group Head of HR at Peterson, said: “We look forward to welcoming individuals from any background irrespective of experience. We have a highly experienced workforce, and we are keen to support the next generation who are interested in becoming an LGV driver but don’t know where to start.”

Peterson is a family-owned company offering LGV drivers competitive pay, flexible work, salary exchange pension scheme, annual leave, and access to the employee assistance programme.

The company’s development scheme for new drivers supports the next generation of workforce wishing to pursue a career as an LGV driver by supporting them in gaining the necessary training and qualifications.

For those unable to attend the event in person, more information is available by calling 01224 288164 or candidates can email their CV to pmcguire@onepeterson.com

To find out more about Peterson, visit the website.

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]