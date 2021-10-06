SPONSORED: Great opportunities for lorry drivers in Aberdeen at Open Day

An Aberdeen-based logistics company is to host an Open Day on October 16th to recruit more Long Goods Vehicle (LGV) drivers. Have you got what it takes?

Energy logistics provider Peterson has announced plans to host an open day for LGV drivers in Aberdeen on Saturday 16th October at Provender House, 37 Waterloo Quay, Aberdeen, AB11 5BS.

The event starts from 9am to 12pm and is part of a recruitment campaign to attract new and experienced LGV drivers or those wishing to pursue a career as a driver.

The open day offers an opportunity to speak to current drivers as well as the recruitment and management team. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the role and Peterson’s transport operations first-hand.

Steven Burns, Group Head of HR at Peterson, said: “We look forward to welcoming individuals from any background irrespective of experience. We have a highly experienced workforce, and we are keen to support the next generation who are interested in becoming an LGV driver but don’t know where to start.”

Peterson is a family-owned company offering LGV drivers competitive pay, flexible work, salary exchange pension scheme, annual leave, and access to the employee assistance programme.

The company’s development scheme for new drivers supports the next generation of workforce wishing to pursue a career as an LGV driver by supporting them in gaining the necessary training and qualifications.

For those unable to attend the event in person, more information is available by calling 01224 288164 or candidates can email their CV to pmcguire@onepeterson.com

To find out more about Peterson, visit the website.