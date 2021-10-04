Port of Cromarty Firth to hold its annual public meeting online

The Port of Cromarty Firth (PCF) will hold its annual public meeting online at the end of this month.

The trust port said the event would offer an insight into its activities and performance throughout 2020 and its plans for the future.

Taking place on Thursday October 28, from 6pm, it is the second year running that the hour-long annual meeting will be held virtually.

PCF chief executive, Bob Buskie, said: “We are looking forward to holding our annual public meeting – albeit once again virtually.

“We felt that it was vital to ensure our stakeholders and members of the public had the opportunity to attend the meeting and hear about all the exciting work which is taking place at in the Cromarty Firth.

“After the success of last year’s virtual meeting, it was only right to use this method again while we continue to mitigate against the risks of Covid-19.”

Mr Buskie continued: “Holding the event online also gives members of our communities in the more outlying areas and stakeholders further afield the chance to get involved without travelling to Invergordon.

“The evening will provide a chance to learn about the inner workings of the port as well as our future strategy, and we are looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to the event.”

The PCF’s annual review and financial results for 2020 will be published on the day of the event.

A year ago, the trust port announced turnover of £10.6million in 2019 and pre-tax-profits of £2.5m, both of which were down on 2018, when it enjoyed the most successful year in its history.

The port is encouraging those who want to take part in this year’s meeting to register online ahead of the event.

Copies of the organisation’s annual review and accounts will be available on the PCF’s website on the day.