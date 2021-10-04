Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021
Business

Port of Cromarty Firth to hold its annual public meeting online

By Stan Arnaud
October 4, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Anthem of the Seas cruise liner berthed at Invergordon.

The Port of Cromarty Firth (PCF) will hold its annual public meeting online at the end of this month.

The trust port said the event would offer an insight into its activities and performance throughout 2020 and its plans for the future.

Taking place on Thursday October 28, from 6pm, it is the second year running that the hour-long annual meeting will be held virtually.

PCF chief executive, Bob Buskie, said: “We are looking forward to holding our annual public meeting – albeit once again virtually.

“We felt that it was vital to ensure our stakeholders and members of the public had the opportunity to attend the meeting and hear about all the exciting work which is taking place at in the Cromarty Firth.

“After the success of last year’s virtual meeting, it was only right to use this method again while we continue to mitigate against the risks of Covid-19.”

Mr Buskie continued: “Holding the event online also gives members of our communities in the more outlying areas and stakeholders further afield the chance to get involved without travelling to Invergordon.

Components for the Moray East Offshore Windfarm in the Cromarty Firth.

“The evening will provide a chance to learn about the inner workings of the port as well as our future strategy, and we are looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to the event.”

The PCF’s annual review and financial results for 2020 will be published on the day of the event.

A year ago, the trust port announced turnover of £10.6million in 2019 and pre-tax-profits of £2.5m, both of which were down on 2018, when it enjoyed the most successful year in its history.

The port is encouraging those who want to take part in this year’s meeting to register online ahead of the event.

Copies of the organisation’s annual review and accounts will be available on the PCF’s website on the day.

