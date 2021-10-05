Harland & Wolff (Arnish) holding its first careers open day at Lewis site

Harland & Wolff is to hold its first careers’ open day at the Arnish shipyard on Lewis.

The iconic shipyard with over 160 years of maritime and offshore engineering history, will welcome prospective employees onsite on October 12.

The event has been lined up in preparation for new contracts it has been awarded and will provide an opportunity to meet and speak with existing employees who can share their experiences.

Opportunities available across various sectors

Albert Allan, Harland & Wolff (Arnish) general manager, said: “Since acquiring the yard in February 2021, we’ve made steady progress in the reactivation of the site in order to secure our first project.

“Now, through our upcoming careers’ day, we’re keen to meet with all trades as well as project management and project control disciplines.

“Offering high quality employment, as well as the chance to work across five markets including energy and renewables, contributing to net zero infrastructure and green shipbuilding, there couldn’t be a better time to join Harland & Wolff.”

New work ahead

The firm is owned by London-listed Harland & Wolff Group Holdings, which recently changed its name from Infrastrata. The firm has set sail on an acquisition spree since it’s 2019 buyout of the historic Harland & Wolff shipbuilder in Belfast, one of Europe’s largest heavy engineering facilities, with deep water access, two of Europe’s largest drydocks and vast fabrication halls.

The Belfast company had also fallen into administration when it was acquired.

In February, the listed company snapped up the assets of Burntisland Fabrication at Arnish and Methil in a £850,000 deal.

However, Harland & Wolff was successful in a bid to manufacturer jackets for NnG for contractor Saipem a few months later.

The company said the two sites in Scotland focus on fabrication work within the renewable, oil and gas and defence sectors.

It was announced at the end of last month that a search is underway for a new chairman after the company announced the current incumbent was stepping down from the role.

Non-executive chairman Clive Richardson is to leave firm at the end of his notice period in mid-December to “focus on other activities to which he is already committed”.

Prospective employees will be able to register to attend by visiting

harland-wolff.com/careersopenday

.