‘Transformational’ £4 million Nevis Range development will create 50 new jobs

A new hotel, bunkhouse, restaurant and other leisure facilities are being built at Nevis Range, in Lochaber, in a “transformational” £4 million development, which is expected to create 50 jobs.

Bosses at the winter sports and mountain biking resort, near Fort William, have said the project will “secure the future of the company for generations to come.”

In addition to the 22-bedroom hotel and the bunkhouse, with beds for 24 visitors, the development will include a children’s activity centre and childcare facilities, a bike shop, a covered courtyard with an event space and a bar.

The new restaurant will be the third at the centre and will serve “Highland tapas,” made from locally-sourced ingredients.

Preparation work for construction of the new buildings has started at the site and they are expected to open in November next year, in time for the winter season.

Development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is backing the project with £800,000 funding.

Nevis Range Mountain Experience managing director, Chris O’Brien, said: “The hotel and bunkhouse are being developed as a direct response to the wishes of our customers.

“We’ve carried out multiple surveys and our people have let us know that they want to see accommodation here on site at Nevis Range. We’ll be sure to add our own ski and bike-led twist to operations.

“I’m incredibly excited about the addition of a third restaurant to the Nevis Range site.

“The Pinemarten Café and the Snowgoose have been designed to operate at high volumes providing a speedy service to get people back out on to the hill as quickly as possible.

“This restaurant will be serving Scottish Highland Tapas, all locally sourced, and a huge selection of Scottish drinks showcasing some of the incredible local suppliers that we’re so fortunate to have based here in Lochaber.”

Childcare facilities for customers and staff

He added: “The childcare facilities are a part of this development that is incredibly important to all of us here at Nevis Range.

“Facilities will be available for customers, but also staff. Nevis Range is a fair work employer that has no gender pay gap and a commitment to keep on improving.

“The provision of childcare for staff will aid our goal of a more gender diverse workforce at the same time as giving more options to our customers.”

Mr O’Brien said net-zero and climate change were “at the top of the agenda,” as the company continued to develop the resort.

He continued: “EV charge points, hydro power and a locally sourced produce strategy are just the beginning for us.

“We are currently engaged in a carbon footprint analysis study that will help us roadmap the best way for us to achieve net zero status.”

Mr O’Brien added: “This project is possible due to the support of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

“HIE are investing £800,000 into this project and I’m delighted that both parties share a vision for the creation of quality, sustainable adventure tourism experiences right here in the Outdoor Capital of the UK.”

Alastair Nicolson, Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross area manager for HIE, said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for the area with dozens of new jobs set to be created and the new facilities able to accommodate visitors wishing to extend their stay.

“We have worked closely with Nevis Range for a number of years now and initiatives like this are incredibly important in the transition to a net zero economy.

“The value of tourism to the Lochaber area cannot be overstated and we are delighted to support this latest project which will serve to enhance the area’s appeal as one of the UK’s top adventure tourism destinations.”

The UK’s longest uplift-accessed mountain bike trail opened at Nevis Range last month.