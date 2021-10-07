Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

New business transition fund launched by Aberdeen City Council

By Kelly Wilson
October 7, 2021, 5:00 pm
Councillor Ryan Houghton.

Aberdeen City Council has launched a new Business Transition Fund to provide grant support of up to £30,000.

The aim of it is to support businesses that, due to immediate financial pressures, are not able to adapt to new ways of working or invest in staying competitive in a post Covid-19 economy.

Grants are tiered to the size of business, from £5,000 to individuals through to £30,000 for medium-sized businesses.

Fund to help develop more offerings

It is hoped the fund will help businesses to develop new solutions to counter the economic impacts of the pandemic, including but not limited to digital adoption, energy efficiencies and net-zero transition, building adaption and workforce development.

The council said changes to operating practices and additional regulations had left many businesses with inadequate financial power to adapt to the changing landscape.

Additional challenges were also created due to lack of income and costs associated with new ways of working, development of new processes to reflect new markets, upgrading systems to reflect new regulations and inability to diversify.

As a result, a large number of firms have seen their markets reduce and supply chain disruption.

At  the same time, many of them have had to shift to a more digital offering.

Supporting recovery

Council city growth and resources committee convenor Ryan Houghton said: “We have listened to local businesses and launched the Business Transition Fund as part of our commitment to help support their recovery – and to meet the ongoing challenges of the post Covid-19 economic landscape.

“We want to help those businesses facing immediate financial difficulty to invest in their business and by doing so remain competitive, provide job security and create new job opportunities – which will be beneficial to the local economy and people of Aberdeen now and in the future.”

The Business Transition Fund is part of the Local Authority Discretionary Fund scheme, which has provided more than £5.2 million to local businesses to date.

Businesses urged to apply

Alex Nicoll, SNP group leader for the council, said: “I look forward to seeing this cash finally passed on to hard-pressed local businesses.

“The Scottish Government announced the discretionary fund last November.

“It’s disappointing the administration have sat on millions, as businesses and self-employed people across Aberdeen struggled.

“I’d encourage any businesses who could benefit from a grant to apply.

“Let’s get this money out there into the local economy, boosting our city and protecting jobs.”

