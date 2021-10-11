Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Busy start for Unst glass artist’s visitor centre after securing £100,000 funding

By Stan Arnaud
October 11, 2021, 12:45 am Updated: October 11, 2021, 11:37 am
Cheryl Jamieson outside her new studio and visitor centre.

A new studio and visitor centre, opened after a glass artist secured more than £100,000 funding, have proved a big draw on the UK’s most northerly island.

Workshops run by Glansin Glass founder, Cheryl Jamieson, at her recently opened base on Unst have been selling out since its launch.

Ms Jamieson, who founded the business in 2008, specialises in designing contemporary fused glass items, including jewellery, tableware and art pieces, drawing inspiration from the island’s landscape.

The opening of her new base at Uyeasound, which has a workshop, display, storage and office areas, as well as a teaching area and a decked outdoor space, was delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its launch in the summer, more than 300 people have taken part in classes there.

With support from Business Gateway, Ms Jamieson secured more than £100,000 for the project from Leader, a programme funded by the Scottish Government and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.  It was also supported by Shetland Islands Council.

Mr Jamieson said: “Without Business Gateway, this project would have been a non-starter and my adviser Diana was integral to the process of applying for various funding packages.

“Since launching the workshops in June, we’ve been booked solid, working six days a week and putting on additional sessions to accommodate the growing demand.

“However now that the summer season is ending, I have some more time to focus on creating my own products, and it’s fantastic to be able to do this in a bespoke space.”

Cheryl Jamieson in the visitor centre cafe.

Business Gateway manager, Kirsten Nicolson, added: “Almost two years after work started on Cheryl’s new studio and workshop, it’s incredible to see it open and welcoming a high number of customers.

“I’m confident this will not only benefit the long-term growth of Glansin Glass, but also support tourism to the area, bringing wider economic benefits to Unst.”

Ms Jamieson also took part in a development programme specifically tailored to meet the needs of local self-employed women, called Realise.

Launched by Business Gateway, in partnership with the Unst-based Pure Energy Centre, as part of the W-Power Project, eight women entrepreneurs were selected for the six-month pilot programme.

Through peer-to-peer support, it focused on how to effectively use digital platforms to build and grow a business and was delivered virtually through Zoom.

Glansin Glass also took part in Business Gateway’s DigitalBoost programme, which helped Ms Jamieson redesign her website to sell products online to a wider market.

