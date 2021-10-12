Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Peterhead Port and Acorn CCS strike key agreement to decarbonise English hydrogen plant

By Allister Thomas
October 12, 2021, 11:13 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 6:27 pm
Peterhead Acorn CCS Thames

A deal has been struck for Peterhead to decarbonise a major new fuel plant in England as Aberdeenshire bids to become a frontrunner in a crucial emissions-busting technology.

Peterhead Port has signed an agreement to ship CO2 from a hydrogen production facility in the Thames Estuary, which will then be stored underground via the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project at St Fergus.

“Project Cavendish”, a collaboration between major players including Shell, Arup and National Grid Ventures, will be based on Kent’s Isle of Grain, nearby to gas and electricity networks, power stations and a liquid natural gas facility.

Peterhead Port has now joined the “Scottish Cluster”, a group of heavy emitters which seek to use Acorn as a means of cutting carbon emissions.

The port is assessing the potential for a dedicated CO2 reception terminal in order to ship in the carbon, which would then be stored in depleted gas reservoirs in the North Sea through Acorn.

Nick Cooper, CEO of Storegga, the firm behind Acorn CCS, said:  “The signing of the MoU’s with Project Cavendish and the Peterhead Port Authority demonstrates how the Scottish Cluster can decarbonise not only Scottish emitters but those throughout the UK and Europe.

“The Acorn Project is strategically located in Aberdeenshire to make best use of legacy oil and gas infrastructure and Scotland’s excellent offshore geology for CO2 storage.

“This, combined with access to the deep-water port of Peterhead which offers significant CO2 import capabilities, means that the Scottish Cluster is able to support the urgent decarbonisation of industrial clusters across the UK, with the cluster conservatively expected to be managing more than 60% of the UK Government’s overall CO2 capture and storage by 2030.”

Competition

The deals come ahead of a hotly-anticipated competition announcement later this month on the first two CCS “clusters” to be selected for development across the UK.

Business leaders including Sir Ian Wood have also recently voiced their support for the Acorn project’s success.

Several major players including Harbour Energy and ExxonMobil have backed the Acorn project as well as Shell, which is backing both Acorn and Project Cavendish.

Acorn CCS Peterhead Thames
Acorn CCS is based at the St Fergus gas terminal.

Other major projects across England are in the running, including V Net Zero in the Humber which earlier this week was awarded a carbon storage licence by the Oil and Gas Authority.

On the Project Cavendish partnership, Scottish net zero secretary Michael Matheson said: “This Memorandum of Understanding demonstrates how Acorn will also support the UK and parts of Europe in their decarbonisation journeys and it is fantastic to see Peterhead Port committing to invest in carbon capture infrastructure as the Scottish Cluster continues to demonstrate how vital a role it will play in energy’s just transition to net zero.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal