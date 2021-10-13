Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Growth programme for north-east digital economy takes innovations home

By Kelly Wilson
October 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 9:03 am
L-R Bancon Homes managing director Allan Clow, Jen Scott, Opportunity North East digital development manager and Pinnacle's managing director Kenny Steele.

A group of north-east technology-based businesses have launched new products, secured international contracts and accelerated their growth ambitions following their involvement in a programme designed to boost the region’s digital economy.

Eight companies made up the first cohort of Opportunity North East’s (One) Digital & Entrepreneurship business growth programme.

It was launched earlier this year to enable business owners and leaders to look at new markets, product development and how to build teams to deliver growth ambitions.

New digital app attracting global interest

One of the success stories was the launch of new software product, HomeCareApp, by Aberdeen-based Pinnacle which aims to improve operational efficiency in the construction industry.

It helps homebuilders digitally snag, tag, and track issues across developments to speed up property handover and deliver a digital-first customer support experience that outperforms less efficient, traditional ways of working.

It was launched in May with Banchory-based Bancon Homes, which was an early adopter of the product and it is already attracting interest from potential customers in the US.

Kenny Steele, Pinnacle managing director, said: “The concept for the product came a couple of years ago in discussions with a national homebuilder about bottlenecks in their operations.

“The rate of digital acceleration due to Covid was the key enabler to push
HomeCareApp forward and One’s business growth programme came at the right time to give us the focus and support to see it through to launch.

“The programme was valuable in validating our approach and our product. A key learning was the need to create a distinction between the overall leadership of the company and day-to-day operations to drive our team forward in the short-term while continuing to support our long-term ambition.

“We launched HomeCareApp in May with Bancon Homes who were keen early adopters.

“As a forward-thinking partner, they saw its benefits and were eager to roll it out across their operations.”

Potential to grow is huge

Lynsey Steele, HomeCareApp operations director, said: “With $1 in every $10 being spent on construction globally, the potential to scale and grow HomeCareApp is huge, and we are already seeing interest from prospective customers in the US.”

The digital tech sector has been identified to be one of the fastest growing in Scotland. Trade body ScotlandIS has predicted it will expand 1.5 times faster than the overall economy.

Allan Clow, Bancon Homes managing director, said; “We’re always looking for ways to drive innovation through our business and improve operational efficiency.

“Since partnering with HomeCareApp we’ve not only been able to transform the way we ensure every detail in our homes is finished to the highest standard, but we’ve also streamlined the way we communicate with customers.

“With HomeCareApp we are able to keep our customers up-to-date in real time throughout the entire handover and maintenance process as well as deliver a very responsive customer support experience.”

Achievements across the board

Other businesses seeing success include STC Insiso which has introduced new software products for different sectors, Solab IT which has secured significant, multi-year contract wins and Core 29 , which increased its team to support new and existing clients in the UK and overseas.

Jen Scott, Opportunity North East digital development manager, said: “It’s extremely
encouraging to see eight north east companies build on their experience, create new
products and have success in new markets as part of ONE’s Business Growth Programme.

“This marks fantastic progress for the initiative which provides leaders with tailored support to capitalise on the opportunities ahead and scale their business.”

Recruitment is now underway for the second cohort of businesses for the programme due to start before the end of this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]