PR firm Muckle Media opens office in Granite City

Public relations agency Muckle Media has opened its first office in Aberdeen.

Based at Neospace, the firm will be jointly led by senior account manager, Jess Murphy and studio manager and designer, Claire Emslie who will work alongside the existing Scottish team to grow the north-east business.

Alongside launching in the Granite city, Muckle Media is also introducing two new offerings, with the creation of a design studio led by Ms Emslie and a new practice dedicated to Cop26 communications in the run up and following UN climate change conference which takes place in Glasgow later this month.

Muckle Media, which also has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, has experienced a period of growth the past twelve months, doubling the size of its team to 16 and revenue is also reported to be up on pre-Covid levels.

Expansion into Aberdeen

Ms Murphy joins the agency from her recent role as PR and communications manager at Aberdeen Inspired, the city centre business improvement district (BID).

She said she was joining Muckle Media “during a hugely exciting period of growth”.

She added: “I’ve been following the company for a number of years and admired their creative campaigns, ambition and team ethos.

“As the north-east continues to work through the recovery phase, promoting your business and its offering in the right way has never been more important and Muckle is well placed to deliver that.”

Ms Emslie, who ran her own online design business and former communications coordinator for drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag, said: “I am looking forward to being part of this significant growth period for Muckle Media as it expands into Aberdeen.

“I believe clear communications, supported by strong visual elements helps

organisations stand out and reach their potential, so I’m thrilled to take on the challenge of launching a new design offering, and developing the studio to build out the capacities in this area.”