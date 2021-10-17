Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IoD: 4 in 10 business leaders believe red tape has a negative impact

By Erikka Askeland
October 17, 2021, 6:00 am
A new survey highlights a significant proportion of businesses believe red tape has a negative impact on their operations

Bad regulation has had a negative impact on business that has only been exceeded by the Coronavirus pandemic and employment taxes, a leading business group has claimed.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has published data highlighting the detrimental effects of poorly designed legislation and has called for government to do a better job in shaping a more business-friendly regulatory framework.

In a recent IoD survey of over 600 directors, 40% stated that compliance with  regulation was having a negative impact on their organisation, compared to 53% for the Coronavirus outbreak, 41% for employment taxes, 40% for UK economic conditions and 39% for skills shortages/employee skills gaps.

In a letter to business minister Kwasi Kwarteng, the body argued the government’s better regulation framework (BRF) “has yet to achieve its full potential”.

The letter, part of the IoD’s response to the BEIS consultation, ‘Reforming the framework for better regulation’, was signed by Dr Roger Barker, the IoD’s director of policy.

Scrutiny not tick boxes

He wrote: “Impact assessments of new regulatory initiatives are too often undertaken as compliance exercises, with limited impact on the policy development process.

“Furthermore, independent scrutiny of these assessments often takes place too late, and with limited visibility to external stakeholders.

“In order for business to play a meaningful role in building back better, it is essential for the government to do a better job in shaping a more business-friendly regulatory framework.

“New business regulation must be more critically scrutinised in order to ensure that it is effective, proportionate and free from unintended consequences.

“The process would be more robust if it incorporated a more central role for an independent scrutiny body, like the regulatory policy committee (RPC), at an earlier stage of the policy making process.

“Similarly, we would like to see the government’s own impact assessments of proposed regulatory changes always published at the consultation stage so that they can be taken into account before the legislation is introduced into Parliament.”

One in, two out hasn’t worked

The letter concluded with a plea to cut unnecessary red tape, noting that previous pledges to restrict new regulation has failed.

It said: “As well as assessing individual regulatory proposals, a broader view of the cumulative impact of regulation is also required. This broader perspective should be developed in the context of an overarching objective to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens on business.

“The previously employed offsetting approach of ‘one in, two out’ has not been particularly effective in controlling the aggregate regulatory burden on business.

“It is not the number of regulations that matters to business, but rather their effectiveness and impact on business activity.”

