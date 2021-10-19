‘World’s largest’ floating wind farm becomes fully operational off Aberdeenshire coast

The “world’s largest” floating wind farm is now fully commissioned and delivering green electricity off the north-east coast.

The Kincardine Offshore Windfarm is located about nine miles off the coast of Aberdeenshire, in water depths ranging from 60 metres to 80m.

With an installed capacity of 50 megawatts (MW), the project consists of five Vestas V164-9.5 MW and one V80-2 MW turbine, each installed on WindFloat semi-submersible platforms designed by Principle Power.

