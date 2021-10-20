Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wave energy firm Mocean adds Aberdeen base as demand grows to decarbonise oil and gas assets 

By Andrew Dykes
October 20, 2021, 12:01 am
Mocean Energy's Blue X wave energy device is currently undergoing trials at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney

Wave energy firm Mocean Energy has opened a new Aberdeen office to meet growing interest from oil and gas producers keen to decarbonise North Sea assets.

The Edinburgh-headquartered group is developing a wave energy device, Blue Star, which would provide zero-carbon power to subsea equipment. Future applications could also see the technology help power autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

The first prototype Blue X device is currently undergoing trials at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, having been installed in May.

The Blue X wave energy device at EMEC in Orkney,

The new Aberdeen office in Marischal Square will be led by the firm’s commercial director, Ian Crossland, who brings over twenty years’ oil and gas experience focused on the introduction of disruptive technologies worldwide.

He is backed by an engineering manager, a design engineer and an industry PhD student. The four-strong Aberdeen team make up a quarter of Mocean Energy’s total staff complement of 16, which is set to grow further in the year ahead.

In early 2021 Mocean also partnered with energy storage developers EC-OG, alongside Harbour Energy, Baker Hughes and Modus as part of a Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) project to fund the demonstration of a wave-powered system for use in offshore operations.

Mocean said it is in discussion with a number of operators for potential applications “in the near term” as a result.

Mocean in Aberdeen Picture shows; l-to-r Jay Parl, Mac Versey, Ian Crossland, Cameron McNatt, Chris-Zealand.

As the technology reaches commercialisation, Mocean expects there will be further job opportunities to meet demand.

The company is currently seeking a head of operations to be based in either Aberdeen or Edinburgh.

Mr Crossland said: “There is increasing interest in decarbonising North Sea operations and this new office enables us to meet our customers in person to better understand how our technology can meet their needs.

“By bringing the power source close to where it is required, and combining with subsea batteries, Blue Star technology will offer a zero carbon, lower-cost option to umbilicals seen in traditional hub and spoke applications.”

Last year, the Edinburgh start-up successfully raised over £850,000 to advance design of the wave energy device and drive adoption in oil and gas.

These funds included £612,000 equity seed funding from business angel syndicate Equity Gap, the University of Edinburgh’s venture investment fund Old College Capital, and the Scottish Investment Bank, alongside £250,000 from government technology agency Innovate UK.

