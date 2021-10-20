Wave energy firm Mocean adds Aberdeen base as demand grows to decarbonise oil and gas assets 

Wave energy firm Mocean Energy has opened a new Aberdeen office to meet growing interest from oil and gas producers keen to decarbonise North Sea assets.

The Edinburgh-headquartered group is developing a wave energy device, Blue Star, which would provide zero-carbon power to subsea equipment. Future applications could also see the technology help power autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

The first prototype Blue X device is currently undergoing trials at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, having been installed in May.

The new Aberdeen office in Marischal Square will be led by the firm’s commercial director, Ian Crossland, who brings over twenty years’ oil and gas experience focused on the introduction of disruptive technologies worldwide.

He is backed by an engineering manager, a design engineer and an industry PhD student. The four-strong Aberdeen team make up a quarter of Mocean Energy’s total staff complement of 16, which is set to grow further in the year ahead.

In early 2021 Mocean also partnered with energy storage developers EC-OG, alongside Harbour Energy, Baker Hughes and Modus as part of a Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) project to fund the demonstration of a wave-powered system for use in offshore operations.

Mocean said it is in discussion with a number of operators for potential applications “in the near term” as a result.

As the technology reaches commercialisation, Mocean expects there will be further job opportunities to meet demand.

The company is currently seeking a head of operations to be based in either Aberdeen or Edinburgh.

Mr Crossland said: “There is increasing interest in decarbonising North Sea operations and this new office enables us to meet our customers in person to better understand how our technology can meet their needs.

“By bringing the power source close to where it is required, and combining with subsea batteries, Blue Star technology will offer a zero carbon, lower-cost option to umbilicals seen in traditional hub and spoke applications.”

Last year, the Edinburgh start-up successfully raised over £850,000 to advance design of the wave energy device and drive adoption in oil and gas.

These funds included £612,000 equity seed funding from business angel syndicate Equity Gap, the University of Edinburgh’s venture investment fund Old College Capital, and the Scottish Investment Bank, alongside £250,000 from government technology agency Innovate UK.